Sam Cook column: The unseen hunt we don’t often talk about

But for at least part of the day, she said, she delighted in watching the comings and goings of a mouse just outside her ground blind. She was afraid she might miss spotting a deer, she said, because she was so fascinated with the mouse.

She held a .30-06 rifle in her hands, but her perspective on the natural world was being enriched by a humble creature going about its chores on the forest floor.

This is hunting, too. These moments — a chickadee alighting within arm’s reach on a deer stand, an endless cloud of snow geese descending on North Dakota wheat stubble — are woven inextricably into our hunting experiences.

I wish you could have walked with me one mid-October morning. Dawn had just broken over a friend’s farm in western Minnesota. I moseyed with the dogs down to Lake Marge, where a comforter of fog lay across the water. I could hear but not see a lone Canada goose calling from somewhere on the water. I could feel the fog on my face. Above the fog, on the eastern horizon the first pastel streaks foretold the sunrise. In the west, the full harvest moon, tinted pink by the coming morning, hung like some giant wafer against a bank of moody blue cloud. Rooster pheasants cackled in the heavy grasses.

I had come to hunt pheasants, but, as is always the case, much of what I would take home had little to do with the shooting.

Hunters do not often talk about these intensely pleasant moments, except to each other and then in understated terms.

“See that moonset this morning?”

“Pretty amazing.”

“Yep.”

We don’t have to wax eloquent about such things because we know our partners appreciate these moments as much as we do.

The scenarios remain embedded in our memories far beyond our time afield. From this fall alone, I have added many new files to the hard drive of my mind:

A black Lab chugging back to the floating duck blind with a Canada goose in his jaws. All we see is goose and a bit of the dog’s back. His head is completely hidden by a goose wing flopped over his face and still he comes, his unseen feet churning through the weeds and water, back to the boat. How does he even know where to go?

A grouse hunter picks up a bird he has just shot from where it lies on a tapestry of burnished popple leaves. He turns the bird slowly in his hand, feels its warmth, its soft feathers. With his double-barrel shotgun cracked open, he holds the bird in both hands and fans its rusty tail feathers. The arc of feathers, the black accent band near the end of each feather, the subtlety of pigmentation throughout — how is this not art on some level?

Sitting in a duck blind before shooting hours, Orion and all of his fellow constellations looking down upon us. Three hunters, full of anticipation. The decoys are placed. We wait. And listen. Here now, from behind, a squadron of diving ducks. The air rushes over their wings and the sound — every duck hunter will tell you this — is the not-so-distant passing of an F-16. It raises the hackles on your neck. It grabs something deep in your chest. The first time you hear it, you do not understand. Could that have been the primary wing feathers of waterfowl ripping through the atmosphere? Yes. And it never gets old.

A milkweed pod exploding in cottony white puffs, dolloped with October dew, is backlit by a sunrise, every one of its chocolate-colored seeds hoping to ride the wind that day and descend on soft soil.

Do you want to know how the hunting has been this fall? That is how it has been.

Spectacular.

