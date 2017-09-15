"Toxic friendships" was written in big letters across the latter.

And when fest-founder Abigail Mlinar introduced Duluth Mayor Emily Larson during the opening ceremony Friday, she described the city's first female mayor her as her role model.

"You're one of my role models, too," said Larson, who described the event as a "tremendous gift to the city."

FEmn Fest, billed as an "unapologetically feminist festival," kicked off early Friday afternoon at Sacred Heart Music Center. The first-year event, which runs through Sunday, includes a mix of music by female-identifying performers, food by female vendors, art and workshops.

It starts again at 11 a.m. today with the workshop "Mindfulness in the Midst of Misogyny" and continues throughout the day, including music by Haley and Venus DeMars.

Oshkii Giizhik Singers, a family-and-friends band fronted by Lyz Jaakola, opened the festival with a mix of Anishinaabe, women-themed tunes accompanied by hand drums, before segueing into rock 'n' roll, reggae, and a bit of beatboxing.

A handful of festival-goers sat in a circle on the floor for a session on "Language and Sexism," presented by Feminist Consciousness United.

Singer-songwriter Emily Haavik played with a pared-down version of her seven-member band — just Alyssa Mesedahl on violin and harmony by Lisa Wentworth. The former Duluthian said she contacted FEmn Fest officials about playing this weekend.

"I didn't want to miss it," Haavik said. "It's a festival sorely needed."

The trio played a lush set, including songs from her album "You Were the City," and a tune about the California gold rush.

"It's our most heavily researched song," Haavik told the audience.

It's not often that The She Shells gets to play an event like this, said singer-songwriter Lisa Kane before the band's set.

"This is a rare and beautiful thing," the former Duluthian said.

Festival-goer Erica Kachinske said she has heard of women's festivals, but has never been interested in attending. She was drawn to FEmn Fest because of the inclusive language.

Jamie Ratliff, an assistant professor of art history at the University of Minnesota Duluth, volunteered at the Feminist Action Collective's table. She said she was into the festival as soon as Mlinar started talking about the event.

"It's a nice atmosphere," she said. "It's very calming to be here. It feels very centered somehow."

Sacred Heart Music Center was lit with small white lights and candles. The FEmn Fest logo was projected above the former church's stained-glass windows.

Mlinar said it was the work of Audio Visual Resources, which handled converting the logo and providing the gobo projector.

"There are so many micro-stories like that," Mlinar said. "People hear our cause and take it on."