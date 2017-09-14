Fans enjoy and expect Dessa's witty wordplay — in her music and her quips with the audience between songs. Pausing for a moment during "Dixon's Girl," Dessa turned to the bar side of Pizza Luce's circular stage ​and got the attention of a concertgoer.

"If I give you a free drink ticket, will you get me a white wine? One, two, three, go," she said, tossing the ticket to the man she would refer to as "white wine guy" throughout the night. Then, the song picked right up where it left off. By the time it ended, she had a white wine in hand.

Dessa said Duluth's Pizza Luce was one of the first venues she played outside of Minneapolis as part of Doomtree, a Minneapolis-based hip-hop collective of which she is a member. But tonight, she was joined on stage by vocalist and keyboardist Aby Wolf and MONAKR, a Chicago-based band made up of Saam Hagshenas, Jonathan Marks and Matthew Santos whose music is inspired by "electro-pop-rock" of the 1980s.

It was Dessa's first performance backed by MONAKR, and she joked that if things didn't go well, she knew how many steps there were from the stage to the bar. She turned to the band after the first song and said, "OK, guys one down. Great job."

Despite it being their first performance together, MONAKR's drum, keyboard and vocal support were well-balanced and never overshadowed Dessa's lyrics or strong singing voice — making it easy for fans to sing along to her well-known songs while still being able to listen intently to new material she chose to debut.

Before Dessa took the stage, Wolf played with Eric Mayson, as attendees trickled in. Then MONAKR performed but experienced a loss of power to their keyboards and microphones with five minutes left of their set. Despite technical difficulties in the opening act, Dessa's performance went off without a hitch. During the opening acts, Dessa would occasionally watch the performances from the crowd and stand among fans.

As she ended her last song, attendees began to chant "one more song" but Dessa, who never left the stage, quickly interrupted and led the audience in a chant for "white wine guy" and skewered the encore ritual.

"You know where the stage exit is — it's over that way. So I can do the thing where I'm like 'Thank you so much,' " she said, pretending to march off stage. "Or we can just dismiss the formality. So let's do one more song then we can all drink in the other room." She then played "The Chaconne."

Dessa promised the sold-out crowd she'd return soon and based on the audience's enthusiasm, Duluth will welcome her back.