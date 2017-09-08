Country singer Troy Gentry dies in helicopter crash

Details of the crash were not immediately known, the band said in a statement.

Gentry was due to perform with his bandmate Eddie Montgomery on Friday evening at the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford.

Kentucky band Montgomery Gentry formed in 1999 and scored hits such as "She Couldn't Change Me" and "If You Ever Stop Loving Me" across eight studio albums. They were named duo of the year by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association in 2000, and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

Gentry gained some notoriety in the Northland when he pleaded guilty in federal court in Duluth in 2006 to the misdemeanor crime of submitting a false hunting registration form. The charge came after he shot and killed a domesticated black bear named "Cubby" in a 3-acre penned area near Sandstone in 2004 -- but registered the bear as being shot in the wild.

He agreed to pay a $15,000 fine and forfeit the mounted bear, the bow he used to kill the bear, and all hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Minnesota for five years.

Gentry is survived by his two daughters, Kaylee and Taylor, and his wife, Angie McClure, who he married in 1999.