She gets it; It's a bittersweet way to be.

"Working in so many disciplines, it's hard to find a succinct answer that is both accurate and compelling," she said in a recent interview from New York City, where she is working on the final piece of her upcoming collection and was also seven bars deep into a new rap chorus.

"The work, I feel like, benefits. I like being able to herald all of these forms."

Dessa returns to Duluth for a show at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pizza Luce. Also featured: MONAKR and Aby Wolf with Eric Mayson. Dessa's set will include all of the musicians on stage together for the first time in front of an audience.

In the past year, the Minneapolis-based artist, best known for her music — she's part of the hip-hop collective Doomtree — had a travel piece published in the New York Times Magazine, was profiled by Forbes, was featured on the "Hamilton Mixtape," presented at the Mayo Clinic, and collaborated with the Minnesota Orchestra for a performance the Minneapolis Star Tribune described as "an Off-Broadway one-woman play and Neil deGrasse Tyson lecture."

Recently, Dessa said, she was discussing yet another new performance venture with her mother. She expressed worry about jumping into something with rules and conventions that are familiar to the longtime players, but unknown to her.

"(My mom) said 'Honey, you say that every three years,' " Dessa said and laughed.

Dessa: The author

Earlier this week, Dessa was a chapter away from finishing her first full-length collection of essays. The deadline, though: two weeks ago.

The work of creative nonfiction is based on the past 10 years of touring with Doomtree and will be published in 2018 by Dutton, a boutique imprint with authors like Harlan Coben, Jonathan Tropper and Tami Hoag on its roster.

"The stories will be told with the artistic care you'd take with a novel," Dessa said. "Essentially, it's the literary version of the best bar anecdotes. Some of the stories are travel essays about being in a certain place that was fascinating. Some of it is the dynamic of traveling around the world with these six charismatic dudes. Then, heartbreak and trying to find a lasting partnership."

Style-wise, some if it might resemble the travel piece she had published in the New York Times Magazine in March. Dessa revisited New Orleans as a tourist, rather than a touring musician with only time to wander at night and take drive-thru dinners.

"I wanted to see what the place looked like open, with kids and commuters, sun and sober pedestrians," she wrote in the story. "I wanted to select my own meals and eat them sitting down, in a chair without a seatbelt."

The article, which hits ever sense and mood, starts with a well-manicured palm reader, considers the local music scene and ends with the purchase of a necklace she's been visiting for years.

Essay-writing, for Dessa, is sedentary. She parks in front of a computer for the day. But when it's time to switch gears to lyric-writing, she's a woman in motion.

Neither comes easily, she said.

The mixtape

Dessa had read some Lin-Manuel Miranda, gone to an Aesop Rock concert with he and his wife, and had seen "Hamilton" when the playwright asked her to contribute to the "Hamilton Mixtape" — a collection of songs from the award-winning Broadway musical performed by artists like The Roots, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, John Legend and Wiz Khalifa.

Of course, she agreed. Dessa contacted Doomtree-mate Lazerbeak and collaborator Andy Thompson to flush out her version of "Congratulations."

"I thought we'd have a couple months," she said. "Then, we found out a couple days later that the deadline was in six days."

The song, a fierce tune in the voice of Hamilton's sister-in-law Angelica Schuyler, was cut from the musical during the workshopping phase. It's been kept alive via bootlegs, Miranda said a sort of director's cut of the mixtape.

He also explained selecting Dessa, an artist he has been a fan of for a long time, he said.

" 'Dixon's Girl' is one of my favorite hip-hop songs and yet she sings and she raps with equal dexterity and force, and that's what the song requires," he said.

The orchestra

In April, Dessa performed two concerts with the Minnesota Orchestra, sold out shows at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis. It was almost a year in the making and, months later, has been awarded a superlative.

"I consider that one of the biggest opportunities of my career," she said. "It's the most work I've ever put into it. The most planning, the most research, the biggest collaboration. There were 75 people on stage."

The shows, as described by the Star Tribune, featured Dessa's songs backed by a full orchestra — arrangements crafted by Thompson, who has also worked with Belle and Sebastian, Dan Wilson, Jeremy Messersmith. There was also a lecture element about the real-live science of heartbreak, a project that involved the University of Minnesota and MRIs of Dessa's brain.

"Most of that show was comprised of songs that I'd already written and released, burned down and rebuilt as orchestral powerhouses," she said.

Now she's in the process of reverse-engineering 17 pages of an orchestral score into rap music, she said.

"Now let's get an 808 in there," Dessa said and laughed.

