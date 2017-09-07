Movies listings: 'It' is coming, 'Home Again' and more

"Home Again"

A recently separated mother of two (Reese Witherspoon) starts a new life in Los Angeles, which is complicated by her decision to house three young, charismatic guys. Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"It"

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, neighborhood kids band together to square off against Pennywise, an evil clown whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. R, run time 2:15, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

Also showing

"All Saints"

Michael (John Corbett) decides to trade in his sales career to become a pastor. His first assignment is to close a church and sell the prime piece of land where it sits. He has a change of heart when the church starts to welcome Burmese refugees. PG, 1:48, Duluth 10

"Annabelle: Creation"

Sam and his wife are happy to welcome six orphans into their farmhouse. Years earlier, the couple lost their 7-year-old daughter Annabelle in an accident. Terror soon strikes when one of the girls finds a doll that seems to have a life of its own. R, run time 1:49, Premiere, Lakes 10

"Close Encounters of the Third Kind"

After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. PG, 2:12, Duluth 10

"Despicable Me 3"

Gru (Steve Carell) meets his long-lost twin brother, and the reunited siblings are soon in an alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker). PG, run time 1:36, Lakes 10

"Dunkirk"

In May 1940, Germany advanced into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were methodically evacuated from the beach. At the end of this mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers were safely evacuated. PG, run time 1:50, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"The Emoji Movie"

In the city of Textopolis, emojis have one facial expression, except for Gene. Determined to be "normal," Gene enlists the help of Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker. As they travel through other apps, the three discover a threat. PG, run time 1:35, Premiere, Lakes 10

"Glass Castle"

Based on a memoir, four siblings learn to take care as their parents inspire and inhibit them. When sober, the children's father (Woody Harrelson) taught them to embrace life. But when he drank, he was destructive. PG-13, run time 2:07, Duluth 10

"Good Time"

After a botched bank robbery lands his younger brother in prison, Connie (Robert Pattinson) embarks on an odyssey through the city's underworld in a desperate attempt to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail. R, run time 1:40, Zinema 2

"Hitman's Bodyguard"

The world's top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his enemy, one of the world's most notorious hitmen. During their journey from England to the Hague, the bodyguard and assassin encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator. R, run time 1:58, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"Ingrid Goes West"

Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession, a Los Angeles socialite named Taylor Sloane. After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of buddies, the facade begins to crack in both women's lives—with comically malicious results. R, run time 1:37, Zinema 2

"Leap!"

Paris, 1884. Orphaned Félicie Milliner (Elle Fanning) is 11 and has no money but one big, passionate dream: to become a dancer. She "borrows" someone's identity and enters the Opera Ballet School. Félicie learns that talent is not enough — it takes hard work to be better than her fellow students. PG, run time 1:35, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"Logan Lucky"

Jimmy (Channing Tatum) teams up with his brother Clyde (Adam Driver), sister Mellie (Riley Keough) and demolition expert Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) to steal from the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Complications arise when a mix-up forces them to pull off the heist during a popular NASCAR race. PG-13, run time 1:59, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"Spider-Man: Homecoming"

When the Vulture emerges as a villain, everything that Peter holds dear is threatened. PG-13, run time 2:13, Duluth 10

"Tulip Fever"

Set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Tulip Wars, a married noblewoman (Alicia Vikander) has an affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) and switches identities with her maid to escape the wealthy merchant she married. She and her lover try to raise money together by investing what little they have in the high-stakes tulip market. R, run time 1:47, Zinema 2

"Wind River"

An FBI agent teams up with a veteran game tracker to investigate a murder that occurred on a Native American reservation. R, run time 1:50, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"Wonder Woman"

Diana (Gal Gadot) leaves home on a sheltered island to fight in a war to end all wars. There, she discovers her full powers and true destiny. PG-13, run time 2:21, Lakes 10

