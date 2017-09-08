A&E notes: Flo Rida cancels, 'Kinky Boots' and more
Flo Rida has cancelled his My Endless Summer Tour, which included a stop Tuesday in Duluth, according to promoter Jade Presents.
Those who bought tickets via debit or credit card will be automatically reimbursed. Cash purchases will be returned at the point of purchase.
Lizzo, a hip-hop artist with Minneapolis ties, was the scheduled opener.‘Kinky Boots’ travels to DECC
A musical with Cyndi Lauper-ian flare will make a stop in Duluth early next year. “Kinky Boots,” is the story of a man who inherits his father’s shoe factory and pairs up with a drag performer to produce high-heeled boots — thus saving the business.
It plays April 9 at Symphony Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
The show — book by Harvey Fierstein and lyrics by ’80s pop star Lauper — is based on a true story. It opened on Broadway in 2013 and won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale Oct. 6 at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office and ticketmaster.com.Photographer, painter collaborate on ‘Windows’
A photographer and painter are collaborating on a project that will be on display in the storefront windows of 2001 W. Superior Street for six months.
There is an opening reception for “Windows to the West,” billed as a sidewalk event for the project, is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Nerburn is the Duluth Art Institute’s second artist in residence. He is a photographer and filmmaker who documents neighborhoods in transition — and sometimes works with Polaroids. Tollefson started painting after a mental health breakdown and run-in with police, according to a news release from the art institute. He began drawing in jail and continues to make art as a self-prescribed therapy.
The artists met when Nerburn took Tollefson’s photo in front of the Seaway Hotel building.Celebrate with County Seat Theater
County Seat Theater Company — which started as a way to fundraise for high school band uniforms — is celebrating its 30th year with a picnic, open house and concert by bluegrass-folk-country rock act the Northeast Timberland Band.
The party starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Encore Performing Arts Center, 2035 Hwy. 33, Cloquet. Space is limited at the concert. RSVP at (218) 878-0071.
The company’s first production was Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple,” staged in 1987 at Carlton High School, where the company was based for more than a decade. County Seat Theater Company moved into the Encore Performing Arts Center in the mid-2000s.