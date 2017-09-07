For the uninitiated, McLean is one of those blue-collar weirdos that Duluth seems to churn out in a seemingly never-ending stream. This town is blessed to produce so many people that seem as if they could be your neighbor in a flannel and are good to borrow a chainsaw from, but who are actually kooky artists with checkered pasts that would rather drink stagnant pond water than whatever that swill is that people love to chug while watching one corporation battle another under the guise of "sports."

Rick McLean seems like another Northlander dressed in layers with a guitar and a handful of chords in tow, but he's deeper, funnier, more wry and just plain better than that.

McLean's music may recall the work of Mark Lindquist, he of Giljunko and Little Black Books fame. As it was and is with Lindquist, garage-rock simplicity is key when it comes to the music, but there's an eye for detail and an ear for a good wisecrack that not every Joe Lunchpail can summon.

Overall, McLean's sound is basic moldy-basement rock 'n' roll. Sometimes, as on opener "Dog Kennel Blues," it's choppy and head-bob inducing. Sometimes, as on "Out Yer Snout" or "Snark Attack," it's vulgar and punky, like the Dead Kennedys mixing it up with the Pogues. In other moments ("Ballad of Frank Jacob"), it gets a bit alt-country, employing woozy slide-guitar lines and oompah beats. But these varied sounds fit well, as they're held together by McLean's songwriting.

And here's where this guy gets a lot of credit: he's funny in that way that some of the best musicians are, where you can tell they're amusing themselves as much as they're amusing the listener. When the music drops out on "Snark Attack" and McLean spits a string of internet lingo that he ties up with some juicy swearing that indicates how much he dislikes said internet lingo, it's just priceless.

McLean's tunes are full of great moments like that. He seems cut from a similar cloth as artists like Mac DeMarco or Ty Segall, where having fun and goofing off is taken seriously. McLean doesn't sound like Ween, but there are times where you can sense he's interested in making a good song and in writing lines that are amusing in the same way they are.

For instance: "My car smelled like a dog kennel, and I do not know why." That's a line from "Dog Kennel Blues." It's a song about figuring out where a funky stench is coming from. Duluth needs that way more than it needs another folk song about how pretty the lake is.

But it's the 138-second "$1 Million Country Song" that caused this reviewer to bust out laughing. After a hangdog verse, the song kicks into a hilarious string of country-music cliches that are so specifically dopey it's hard to believe. "I'll have a cold beer on the flatbed of my Chevy Silverado on a Friday night," goes one of the lines that rhymes with "Coors Light." It's a celebration of mediocrity, just like actual modern country songs usually are, only it's funny because McLean knows how lame those moves are. The out-of-tune violin helps sell the mood, and lines like "I'll act like I don't know ya if you don't like Coca-Cola" are nothing short of priceless.

By the end of the track, he's just shouting out chewing tobacco and energy drink brands. It's a condemnation of the American meathead, but without saying so. It's really one of the funniest songs a local musician has whipped up in recent memory. Or in not-so-recent memory.

There's not much to criticize here, save a rewrite/parody of Petula Clark's "Downtown" that isn't titled "Downtown" and therefore might cause McLean legal troubles if he's not careful. The recording is lo-fi, but not so much that it sounds bad. The playing is loose, but the band is dynamic. McLean's vocals are ragged, but gloriously so. The only thing missing is a couple of big fat singalong choruses, but the lyrics and the approach are so intriguing, you likely won't notice.

Easily one of the best local albums to come across the DNT reviews desk this year. A fine mess indeed.

Artist: Rick McLean

Album: "Here's Another Fine Mess"

Recorded by: Gabe Naughton

Website: rickmclean.bandcamp.com

Personnel: Rick McLean (vocals, guitar), other guests

Upcoming show: 7 p.m. Friday with The True Malarkey and Amy at Blush, 18 N. 1st Ave. W.

Tickets: Free

Listen to "$1 Million Country Song" at duluthnewstribune.com