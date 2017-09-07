Art Gallery: Three clam shells

Marilyn Weber, of Duluth, shares this acrylic art work she painted last winter. Marilyn writes" It's quite large — four feet by two feet. The subject is three versions of a nautilus clam shell. Left side is the entire outside shell, middle is a cross-section piece of the interior chamber and left is inside the shell. It took a couple of months to finish as it involved much dimension as the nautilus shell is intricate and detailed. They are a beautiful work of nature. It was a fun piece to create."