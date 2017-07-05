Guns fire on beat; bad guys cross the screen in carefully choreographed movements. Fighting for his life, actor Jon Hamm's character mouths Barry White lyrics playing on the soundtrack.

Ansel Elgort as Baby times a robbery getaway to punk band the Damned's "Neat Neat Neat." Vinyl LPs line the shelves of Baby's home. A plot point featuring singer-songwriter-actress Sky Ferreira, who plays the character's mother, turns on a cassette tape of her singing.

Cameos include those by rapper Killer Mike of Run the Jewels and Outkast co-founder Big Boi, both of whom also appear on producer Danger Mouse's song "Chase Me," one of the film's only original songs.

The seed for "Baby Driver" was planted through music, specifically, the 1995 song "Bellbottoms" by blues-punk band the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. The director heard the song on cassette when he was in his early 20s and has been obsessed ever since.

"I just started visualizing a car chase," Wright says by phone from London. "I didn't really know what the movie was, I just knew that that would be a great car chase song."

Over the years, as he made "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," "The World's End" and other movies that attracted devoted fans, the idea started to take shape.

"I thought, 'Well, maybe this is about the driver actually playing the song within the scene," he explains. "And that became the idea of the perfect getaway track. Then that became the idea: 'What if his character has to listen to music all the time?' "

That chase and song open the film, synchronized in part through movement guided, like the rest of the film, by Los Angeles choreographer Ryan Heffington.

Baby's tragic past includes a ringing in his ears that requires perpetual music to drown it out. The solution: iPods, earbuds and a nonstop playlist that includes rock band Jonathan Richman & the Modern Lovers, soul singer Carla Thomas, L.A. multi-hyphenate musician Beck, old school rapper Young MC, Dutch yodel-rockers Focus and a few dozen others.

Added in are bits of original score by composer Steve Price that serve as kind of cross-fader connecting songs. The result is a relentless ride that's as sonically inspired as it is visually.

In his review, Times film critic Justin Chang celebrated Wright's style, writing, "The gimmick here is so good that I actually wanted more of it: more killer tracks, more death-defying car-eography, more chase scenes shot to look like renegade Uber commercials."

Despite the chase-driven plot, Wright says he wasn't interested in making a straightforward heist movie. Rather, "It was something that I knew was about people's relationship with music, because I think of what Baby does 24/7 is what a lot of people do in macro on a day-to-day basis."

Wright explains: "You might pull up in your car outside somewhere and wait for a song to end before you get out of the car, or those little miraculous moments where life syncs up with your soundtrack."

Hired to manage this synchronicity was choreographer Heffington, best known for his work on pop singer Sia's "Chandelier" video and Arcade Fire's clip for "We Exist." "Baby Driver" is his first feature-length project.

Heffington says that in early conversations Wright was specific about the film's style, including "that most of the action elements were in sync with the music." Heffington's role involved "articulating timing, as well as movement" of the actors and stunt people as a means of making what he called "dynamic choreographic sequences that didn't really feel or look like choreography."

Even less outrageous scenes, such as Baby's spending time in his apartment, involved what Heffington calls "storytelling movements."

"Edgar's very great at extracting music that has super-strong moods, and I think that supports great storytelling," Heffington says. "And, in turn, I can support that by giving movement that's appropriate and making sure it happens with the same sense of feeling as what you hear."

Wright had long been gathering what he called "songs crying out to have an action sequence built around them," he says, the main requirement of which is music that has dramatic structural or tempo changes.