Homegrown Music Festival: Day 4 preview

AWARD WINNER

It's been just more than a year since fiddle player Gaelynn Lea was discovered by the folks at National Public Radio — a life-changing event for the native Duluthian. Since winning the 2016 Tiny Desk Contest with her video for the moody tune "Someday We'll Linger in the Sun," Lea has gone full-time rock star. The house was sold, the van tricked out, and new states and, heck, countries have been toured. She opened for Pigface in Chicago and Low in Europe. 8 p.m. Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St.

CAN'T MISS

If they're good enough for the Duluth Huskies, they're good enough for you. This past summer The Bottle Jockeys — Chad Lyons, Ben Marsen, Tony Derrick, Chris Whittier and Scott Millis — played a show following a Northwoods League baseball game at Wade Stadium (and before a wrestling match). The rock band also wrote a theme song for the Duluth Huskies that not only rhymes, but also seemingly has the potential to fire up a team. 12:30 a.m. Mr. D's, 5622 Grand Ave.

REASON FOR THE SEASON

Scott "Starfire" Lunt is the reason for the season. He's the music-maker who had the good idea to throw a multi-band event for his 30th birthday. The alt-country band Father Hennepin (whose current lineup features Lunt, Ted Anderson, Suzi Ludwig, Brad Nelson and Bob Olson) was formed at the same time and plays today at Mr. D's. Expect a mix of old and new tunes. 11:30 p.m., Mr. D's.

