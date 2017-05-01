Homegrown Music Festival: Day 3 preview

Here are some things to see-hear.

GET CHARMED

Dance Attic is the charming and fully costumed combo of Suzi Ludwig (accordion) and Jimi Cooper (guitar). They've found some sure-fire things that make life great — java, the cabin, time with a favorite person — and turned it into good-time tunes. If "Cabin Song" doesn't trigger your hygge neurons, you might be broken. Dance Attic recently released its debut album "Cabin Fever." They're followed by a band that also has ties to Thirsty Pagan Brewing: Similar Dogs — Joe Lindzius (guitar) and Sarah Jane Hale (vocals). 7:30 p.m., Vikre Distillery

ALL-STAR LINEUP

A safe bet: Setting up at the Sports Garden for a few hours of can't-miss music, including longtime blues rockers the Black-eyed Snakes (Alan Sparhawk, Bob Olson, Brad Nelson, Bryan Johnson) and the dark and raw folk sound of Superior Siren, which started with Laura Sellner and then grew to include Rachel Gobin (cello), Nyssa Krause (bass) and Emma Deaner (drums). When Sellner sang "Trying too Hard" on The Playlist, she got a certain look in her eye as she repeated "Don't underestimate me." There's word of an album on the horizon. Alamode, the band formerly known as Playdate, plays the finale. Expect pop music that is best paired with a Harvey Wallbanger. 8:45 p.m., Sports Garden

THE FARSIGHTS

This trio is like the band next door. They're a punk band with total punk cred: Phil Jents (vocals, guitar), Brynn Sias (bass) and Ryan Nelson (drums) opened for a Bernie Sanders rally at the University of Minnesota Duluth. The band released the EP "Traffic" earlier this year — a three-song collection of basement-shaking tunes. 11 p.m., Dubh Linn Irish Pub