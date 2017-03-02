BEST BETS for March 2, 2017

Rhett's platinum album "Tangled Up" includes "Die a Happy Man," the slow-dance inspiring story of one of the best nights: wine, a certain look, Marvin Gaye, September stars and pouring rain.

Also on the bill: Kelsea Ballerini, Russell Dickerson and Ryan Hurd.

The concert sold out soon after it was announced, but it's 2017 and you're resourceful. You might be able to scare something up if you look in the right places.

Thomas Rhett's "Home Team Tour" plays at 7 p.m. March 4 at Amsoil Arena. Tickets: Sold out.

Comedic curses

In Gilbert & Sullivan's "Ruddigore," all of the local Baronets have to commit a terrible crime every day or suffer a painful death, per a long-running curse by an evil witch. To avoid this fate — and let his brother take the fall — Sir Ruthven Murgatroyd has been incognito as a farmer. Now, as just Robin Oakapple, he wants to marry Rose Maybud. But. (Insert music-driven comedy with the ancestors all a-stir.) A production directed by Jeffrey Madison and starring Josh Smith (Robin Oakapple), David Greenberg (Richard Dauntless) and Erin Persick (Rose Maybud) opens March 2.

Gilbert & Sullivan's "Ruddigore" opens at 7:30 p.m. March 2 and plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through March 11. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for students at duluthplayhouse.org.

Kilgour, unplugged

A locally grown singer-songwriter with a new album returns to Duluth to play a new series at a unique venue. Rachael Kilgour is the featured musician for next week's edition of Glensheen Unplugged. Kilgour's "Rabbit in the Road," produced by Catie Curtis, is due out March 3. She's gotten big-time chatter for her first single "Deep Bruises." Billboard called it "a heartfelt slice of master crafted indie folk ..."

Glensheen Unplugged, presented by The Current, is a series that features folk-minded musicians performing an acoustic concert in the Amusement Room at the Congdon mansion. There is limited space.

Rachael Kilgour plays the Glensheen Unplugged series at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) March 8 at Glensheen, 3300 London Rd. Tickets: Free, open to the public.

Art show celebrates women

A silver uterus, a biker vest and protest signs are among the pieces featured at "WTF!" an art exhibit that speaks to women's rights and other social justice issues and tied to International Women's Day.

The show opens March 8 at Studio 3 West, a relatively new space whose keepers want to show art by under-represented artists and help with career development.

The call for artists asked for thought-provoking works in any medium. Expect to see pieces by veteran local artists and voices new to the scene.

"WTF!" opens at 7 p.m. March 8 at Studio 3 West, 3 West Superior St. Free, open to the public.

UMD visits 'Marvin's Room'

"Marvin's Room" is an unlikely comedy about the titular character, sick and bedridden for decades, and his daughter, Bessie, who is his caretaker — but also unwell. And new to the scene: Bessie's sister, Lee, who body-wise is healthy, but.

A 1992 review in the New York Times described it as "not a soap ... nor is it a pitch-black gallows farce ... though Mr. McPherson's ability to find laughter in such matters as bone marrow transplants are at least minor miracles of absurdist comedy."

"Marvin's Room" was made into a movie featuring the all-star lineup of Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in 1996.

University of Minnesota Duluth's production of "Marvin's Room" plays at 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, March 14-18 and at 2 p.m. March 19 at Dudley Experimental Theatre at Marshall Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $21 for adults, $16 for seniors and UMD faculty/staff, $10 for students, $8 for UMD students at (218) 726-8561 or tickets.umn.edu.

Bask again in the 'Moonlight'

Less than a week after winning the Academy Award for Best Picture — in arguably the weirdest Oscars' finale in the history of statues — "Moonlight" returns to Zinema 2.

It's a coming-of-age story, written and directed by Barry Jenkins, told in three defining chapters.

The New York Times called it "both a disarmingly, at times almost unbearably personal film and an urgent social document, a hard look at American reality and a poem written in light, music and vivid human voices."

Lest you missed the major gaffe: "La La Land" was accidentally presented with the top award on Sunday night, everything started buzzing, and it was revealed that "Moonlight" had actually won. Hold tight to the info: It's sure become a trivia answer in future years.

"Moonlight" re-opens March 3 at Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. Tickets: $9.75 for adults, $7 for students, $6.50 for seniors, $5.50 for kids.