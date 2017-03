Tahkota Shatto, 17, of Duluth shares "I currently draw, sketch, doodle and create whatever comes to mind and put it on canvas. What inspired me for this piece was time. The eyes are in the shape of hourglasses. What most people wouldn't notice is if the time was actually moving in his eyes. His whole face is tilted making time slow down reminding me and hopefully everyone else to live life one second at a time."