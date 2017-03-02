ALBUM REVIEW: Great musicianship is key on Slamming Doors LP

On "St. John's Dance," the latest album from the Iron Range band The Slamming Doors, there's a moment right after the song "Be Cool, Little Girl" and a few bars into the track "Lucy" where this reviewer realized that the record, while impressive in so many ways, just wasn't his thing.

That moment of truth, it comes at a juncture in the album where leader and sole songwriter Adam Herman has just finished singing the words "be cool, little girl" several times over funky wah-wah guitars in one song and then starts off the next with the half-spoken lyric "Lucy / she lets the water soak through her dress / she dances in the lake." It's the second point in the first chunk of the record where Herman speaks of a woman wearing wet clothes — earlier on, he sings "Lord, I'll be damned if she don't look good in the rain" in the languid opener "Who Knows." It's not that it's exactly problematic, but what if you're not into songs that are super chilled-out and laid-back like Jimmy Buffett jams and feature lyrics that put you behind the eyes of a male-gazin' dude?

See, even that comment is tough to make because all over this album, there's a lot to like. Even when the songs aren't quite hitting the mark, the performances are. "Who Knows" boasts excellent brushed drums and bass that work in tandem with medieval-sounding acoustic guitars and mandolins to add a lot of the rhythm, melody and harmony in the tune. "River Rose Up" features the full-bodied piano of Craig Skalko and a buzzy middle section with snaking guitar lines from Pat Hawkinson that intertwine with Skalko's '70s-sounding synth.

Herman himself impresses on the third track "Wicked Ways," where he drops the tentative, almost speak-sung approach of the album's first two songs for a yearning, powerful, emotive wail that he wears extremely well. Pair that with a scale-shredding solo from Hawkinson that reveals a deep understanding of the guitar and a lot of taste when it comes to note choice, and herein lies the trouble with "St. John's Dance" — what to make of an album that is often bursting with ear candy in support of songs that aren't your bag? What to say of a song like "Move So Slow," which begins with beautiful steel flourishes from one of the region's best musicians (Mike Randolph) before taking a turn into a low-energy verse from Herman, who sings "I would build you a house made from sticks and stones / and keep it in your pocket / my blood and bones," as if it didn't occur to him that that lyric didn't sound a bit nonsensical and Blair-Witch-y?

But then, you listen a bit more, and you're rewarded with moments like the ending guitar solo on "Wildlove," which finds Hawkinson playing an inspired delay-pedal assisted run that brings the whole song home in a burst of creativity and passion. Or there's a funny line from Herman: "I met a pretty girl / shared a cigarette / I'm not a smoker, but I wasn't gonna tell her that."

"St. John's Dance" is a tough one. The songs are generally good, but they're not the kinds of songs you can't wait to hear again as soon as they're over. The performances are often impressive, but also somewhat restrained or truncated in ways that are disappointing. As with their last release, The Slamming Doors prove to be a collective with an incredible toolbox, but it seems like they're just needing a producer who can push them to sing and play a little harder, with a little more drive and desire. But, given that a music review isn't supposed to be an advice column — let's just say that this one is a solidly-OK record.

Artist: The Slamming Doors

Album: "St. John's Dance"

Recorded by Kevin Bowe, Ryan McCready, and Caleb Miller in Minneapolis, Rich Mattson in Sparta, and Pat Hawkinson in Embarrass

Website: theslammingdoors.net

Personnel: Adam Herman (vocals, acoustic guitar), Ben Anderson (vocals, bass), Matt Johnson (drums), Pat Hawkinson (vocals, electric guitar, mandolin), Craig Skalko (piano, organ), Mike Randolph (pedal steel)

Upcoming show: 9 p.m. Saturday with Marah in the Mainsail and Good Morning Bedlam at Pizza Luce, 11 E. Superior St.

Tickets: $5 to 8, pizzaluce.com

Listen to "Wildlove" at duluthnewstribune.com.