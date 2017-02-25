The UWS Theatre Department had planned to do "The Diary of Anne Frank" this season, but when they found it was also on the calendar at the College of St. Scholastica, they worked with writer/director Kathy Laakso to pen an original script.

Laakso has written and directed a number of history-based shows, many performed at the Douglas County Historical Society. She did extensive research, including reading many oral histories of the horrific experiences of the Holocaust told through the voices of the children who survived. Many of the victims did not reveal what had happened to them until they were well into their adult years, and some not until they were elderly.

Laakso intended the show for general audiences but also specifically for students who were studying the Holocaust. To have that study enriched, area students saw matinees with post-show question-and-answer sessions earlier this week.

While she does use Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father, as the framing main narrator and Anne Frank also is a character, Laakso's other characters are an amalgam of children and their families, sharing their terrifying experiences in Hitler's Germany.

A cast of eight UWS student actors play a variety of roles, with former Minnesota state Sen. Roger Reinert playing Otto Frank. Reinert's understated performance is delivered eloquently, as he provides the framework by chronicling the history and timeline of the era.

While there are varying levels of acting ability from the student actors, with some issues with projection, diction and clarity for some, they each bring a significant piece of the mosaic to the production. The company works well as an overall ensemble, moving smoothly from story to story with minimal staging and costume changes.

Powerful projections from designer Nick Gosen, using photographs from the time, are a poignant and important part of the experience. Period-style costumes from designer Stephany Anderson also evoke a strong sense of time and place.

The multi-level platform set, designed by Sue Wedan, is cluttered with clothing, suitcases and trash in every nook and cranny, adding to the devastating visual of what was left behind as children and their families fled their homes or were rounded up in the ghettoes, many ending at the final tragic destination of the concentration camps.

In the program's director's notes, Laakso includes a shattering quote that capsulizes the indelible message of this production: "Child survivor Elie Wiesel spent the rest of his life carrying out his mission as a witness to the Holocaust, 'to prevent the enemy from enjoying the last victory by allowing his crimes to be erased from human memory.' "

"Children of the Holocaust" assures for its audiences that the memory of these crimes is not erased.

If you go

What: "Children of the Holocaust"

When: Tonight (Feb. 25) at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: UW Superior's Manion Theatre in the Holden Fine and Applied Arts Center

Tickets: Available at the UWS Box Office at the door or by calling (715) 394-8380