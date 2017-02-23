Review: Renegade's 'Hand to God' a devilishly good time

To picture the puppet "leading man" Tyrone, imagine the perverted lovechild of Chucky from the "Child's Play" movies and Little Shop's Audrey II, here in the guise of an evil sock puppet with the sharpest of teeth and the foulest of mouths. Tyrone sets up the evening and his character in his prologue: "When I have acted badly, in order that I may stay around the campfire, all I have to do is say . . . The devil made me do it."

The puppet high jinks begin in a church basement in Bible Belt Texas, where recently widowed Margery (Molly O'Neill) is trying valiantly to organize the Christian Puppet Ministry. O'Neill is convincing as a desperate, lonely and foul-mouthed mother, caught in the vortex of what quickly turns into Satan's sandbox.

Her recalcitrant teenaged puppet show cast of "Christianeers" includes her mild-mannered son Jason (Joe Cramer), still mourning the death of his father; wise-cracking Jessica (Kyliah Thompson), the object of Jason's affections; and mean-spirited bully Timothy (Cory Anderson), whose amorous sights are set squarely on Margery's voluptuous bosom.

Also lusting after Margery is the effeminate Pastor Greg (Zachary Stofer). Stofer is squarely in his wheelhouse here with equal parts of smarminess and hypocritical piety in a strong performance.

Supporting players Thompson and Anderson are also well-cast. In the most understated role, Thompson has some of the show's few softer moments, as well as one of the wildest "safe sex" scenes ever. Anderson shows his comic chops as a sex-obsessed jerk who gets his comeuppance from an enraged Tyrone.

Things go wildly off the rails when puppet Tyrone takes more and more devilish possession of Jason's left arm. Cramer's schizophrenic boy/puppet dual performance is worth the price of admission as he has wild conversations with "himself" and performs the intricate puppet manipulations with ease.

There are moments when the sadistic puppet takes on such a life of its own that you forget to watch Jason vocalizing and see Tyrone instead as an independent, malevolent being. Some of the play's most mesmerizing moments are watching Jason in a spiritual and physical battle for his soul and his life.

Set designer Evan Kelly has some gimmicks up his sleeve providing unexpected additional playing spaces. Sadistic transformations of the stereotypical Sunday school room also brought some of the evening's biggest laughs.

In his debut directorial stint at Renegade, Alex Goebel keeps the pace fast, the physical comedy on point and the cast firing on all cylinders.

Could the show be described as bloody, profane and altogether over-the top? Decidedly so.

Yet those who like their comedy raunchy, irreverent and filter-free won't mind. From the opening night audience's hooting and hollering, it was obvious they got exactly what they came for in another Renegade Theatre envelope-pushing production.

If you go

What: "Hand to God," a black comedy by Robert Askins

Where: Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St.

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 24-25); Thursdays through Saturdays through March 11

Tickets: www.renegadetheatercompany.org