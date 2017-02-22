Movie Listings for Feb. 23, 2017

"Get Out"

Now that Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose (Allison Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined. R, run time 2:10, Premiere, Lakes 10, Duluth 10

"I Am Not Your Negro"

In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House." The book was to be a revolutionary, personal account of the lives and assassinations of three of his close friends: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. At the time of Baldwin's death in 1987, he left behind only 30 completed pages of this manuscript. Filmmaker Raoul Peck envisions the book James Baldwin never finished. PG-13, run time 1:35, Zinema

"Rock Dog"

For the Tibetan mastiffs on Snow Mountain, a dog's life has a simple riff—guard a peaceful village of sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, mastiff leader Khampa forbids all music. However, when his son Bodi discovers a radio that fell from the sky, it takes just a few guitar licks for the lad's fate to be sealed. Wanting to be a rock 'n' roll star, Bodi heads to the city to locate Angus Scattergood, a legendary musician who needs to write a new song. PG, run time 1:20, Premiere, Lakes 10

Special events

"Frida"

A biography of artist Frida Kahlo, who channeled the pain of a crippling injury and her tempestuous marriage into her work. Part of the Saturday Morning Art Film Series. Screens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets: $5. R, run time 2:03, Zinema

Metropolitan Opera "Rusalka - Live"

Screening at 11:55 a.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Not rated, run time 4:05, Duluth 10

Also showing

"Cure for Wellness"

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa's miraculous treatments are not what they seem. A 2016 psychological horror thriller film directed by Gore Verbinski and written by Justin Haythe. R, run time 2:26, Premiere

"A Dog's Purpose"

A devoted dog (Josh Gad) discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan (Bryce Gheisar). As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self. PG, run time 1:45, Premiere

"Fist Fight"

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school. R, run time 1:31, Premiere

"Fifty Shades Darker"

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she

demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together. R, run time 1:55, Premiere

"Great Wall"

European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures. The Great Wall is a 2016 epic historical fiction action-adventure monster film directed by Zhang Yimou and written by Tony Gilroy, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Max Brooks, Edward Zwick, and Marshall Herskovitz. PG-13, run time 2:00,

"John Wick: Chapter 2"

Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world's deadliest killers. R, run time 2:02,

"The Lego Batman Movie"

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG, run time 1:46, Premiere

