A&E NOTES for Feb. 23, 2017

Vince Neil, who was with Motley Crue for more than a decade, plays March 3 at the Mahnomen-based venue. Tickets start at $20 and are available at starcasino.com/tickets.

Neil was in the "Girls, Girls, Girls"-shouting, "Dr. Feelgood"-ripping, "Don't Go Away Mad"-admonishing band until 1992. His most recent solo album, "Tattoos & Tequila" dropped in 2010, but he is believed to be working on his fourth studio album.

According to recent show reviews and setlists, expect to hear Crue material — and, potential, some Ozzy.

Neil was recently a competitor on the reality show "The New Celebrity Apprentice," but was ousted by host Arnold Schwarzenegger. He raised $769,280 for Keep Memory Alive in his month-plus on the show.

Zinema launches art films series

The Duluth Art Institute is kicking off its Saturday Morning Art Films series with "Frida," a 2002 biopic starring Salma Hayek in the title role.

The series includes eight weeks of movies featuring visual artists and play at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Zinema 2. Tickets are $5. Discussions, directed by local art-minded people, follow the screenings.

Other subjects include Jackson Pollock, Diane Arbus and more.

Schedule

• Feb 25: "Frida" with Dr. Jamie Ratliff

• March 4: "Pollack" with Dr. Nathan Carroll

• March 11: "Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus" with Wanda Pearcy

• March 18: "Through A Lens Darkly: Black Photography and the Emergence of a People"

• March 25: "Downtown 81"

• April 1: "American Splendor" with David Beard

• April 8: "Exit Through the Gift Shop" with Taylor Kline

• April 15: "Pussy Riot: The Movement" with Ratliff

Greysolon hosts 'A Royal Affair'

Choice, Unlimited is hosting "A Royal Affair: Masquerade Ball" at 7 p.m. today at Greysolon Ballroom. Tickets are $35 at the door.

Expect all sorts of regal: clothing, food, drinks, mysteries, merriment and music, with the proceeds going to the organization that supports individuals with disabilities and/or barriers to community inclusion.

Formal attire is a must, according to Choice, Unlimited, and masks and crowns are encouraged.