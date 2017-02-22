Everclear to play Grandma's Marathon

Everclear's "So Much for the Afterglow 20th Anniversary Tour" plays at 7 p.m. June 16 in downtown Duluth as part of Grandma's Marathon weekend. Also on the bill: Fastball and Vertical Horizon. Ticket info is TBA.

Everclear is a rock 'n' roll band fronted by Art Alexakis that landed in the mainstream in the mid-1990s. Popular songs include "Santa Monica," "I Will Buy You a New Life" and "Volvo Driving Soccer Mom." Fastball has been twice nominated for Grammy Awards. The band's 1998 single "The Way" topped Billboard charts. Vertical Horizon's "Everything You Want" was a breakout single in 1999. The band released "Echoes from the Underground" in 2013.

Everclear played Bayfront Festival Park in 2012 as part of the '90s nostalgia Summerland Tour, which also included Sugar Ray, Gin Blossoms, Marcy Playground and Lit.