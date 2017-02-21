"Toilet paper? You need toilet paper?" Brook said.

Sound like a domestic partnership on the rocks? It's not. At this rehearsal a week ago, the tension came courtesy of the writers for "A Prairie Home Companion," who pitted Brook — the show's first new actor in more than 20 years — against the woman she essentially replaced.

"I love you guys as roommates," commented Chris Thile, who took over as host from public radio saint Garrison Keillor last fall.

He and Brook wrapped up their abbreviated debut season Saturday at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul.

Brook, an Eagan, Minn.-native, graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2009 with a BFA with an acting emphasis. While in college, she was Beatrice in "Much Ado About Nothing" and had roles in "Seussical," "The Mousetrap" and "Urinetown."

Theater professor Tom Isbell remembered her as "amazing in all of them." She also earned a favorable review from a News Tribune reviewer when she played Page in "The Singular Life of Albert Nobbs" in 2006.

If there is tension between the two women — they insist there isn't — it wasn't evident at rehearsal as Brook, 30, played straight woman.

Her chance to be silly came in an earlier sketch, playing a bubbly Minnesotan who picked up Thile in a new self-driving car. Scott was in that sketch too, but as the vehicle's soothing computerized voice. It would hardly have been funny without her.

And yet, the whole reason Brook landed a job on "PHC" is that the show's producers wanted a younger actress, someone who sounded like she would go on a fuel-efficient joyride with an attractive young mandolinist.

"Sue Scott is miraculous, arguably the greatest female radio performer in the world," Thile said of the actress who has been a cast member since 1992, but appeared in only three shows this season. "But I think it was of tantamount importance to have a believable romantic interest. You know, a counterpoint for the host. There's something about being able to believe the romantic tension in a sketch. That's just such a huge part of life. Romance."

As ageist and sexist as that may sound, Thile has a point. Think of all the times Keillor's Guy Noir walked into a bar and Scott was there to play an aging femme fatale, or a past-her-prime barmaid pouring drinks for Dusty and Lefty in "Lives of the Cowboys."

Could Scott voice a millennial? Sure. Could a middle-aged woman have a crush on Thile, a 30-something MacArthur genius? Entirely possible. But Lake Wobegon is not Cougar Town. And so, quietly over the summer, producers put out the word that they were auditioning to replace Scott. Brook heard about the gig through Talent Poole, her agency in St. Paul.

"I sat in my little walk-in closet in my apartment with my mic and made silly noises," Brook recalled.

A week and a half later, the tall actress with an easy laugh found herself at the Fitzgerald Theater, reading scripts with sound-effects wizard Fred Newman, Tim Russell, Thile and creative producer Dan Rowles. Brook had never met any of the men before.

"They were so welcoming and so warm, and it was just so much fun," Brook said. She read scripts for an hour. "I left thinking, 'Well, that was a wonderful life experience. If nothing comes of it, I can cherish that moment.'?"

Something did come of it — eventually. On Labor Day she was in New York's Central Park while visiting friends when the call came, asking her to join "Prairie Home" for at least the first couple of shows. That offer then got extended for the 13-show season.

The timing worked out well for Brook: She already had a gig this spring in Chanhassen Dinner Theatres' production of "Grease," which begins previews March 3, but after getting married in August, her fall was open.

"It was a stars-aligning sort of thing," she said.

Brook may be known in the Twin Cities mostly as a musical theater actress, but her résumé includes everything from off-Broadway children's theater to Target commercials.

Those varied credentials appealed to "PHC" producers, who didn't hire Brook for her ardent fandom of the public radio show.

The actress admits that her parents were the listeners in her family — an acknowledgment that lends credence to Thile's effort to attract younger audiences.