BEST BETS for Feb. 23, 2017

Prof, who leans confessional in his work, most recently released his Rhymesayers' debut "Liability" in 2015, and it landed on Billboard charts.

Prof had a rough start to 2017 when his tour van (named Heisenberg) was broken into in Santa Cruz and a bunch of professional and personal items were taken, including — according to a gofundme page: camera gear, passports, a hard drive with yet-to-be released music, laptops, cash, a wireless microphone and more.

Prof recently released the track "Time Bomb" and billed it on SoundCloud as: "Time Bomb is that feeling after you finish a long week. All the homies are on board. The anticipation of chaos. Everybody voted and it's going down."

This might require alternative means for ticket procurement. It's technically sold out.

Special guests for Saturday's show include: Metasota, Finding Novyon, Willie Wonka and more.

Prof plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $17.50 at etix.com. This show is 18 and older.

Renegade plays with a possessed puppet

In theory, Jason and his friends are supposed to put together a Jesus-themed puppet show that can be shown at church next Sunday. In theory. But one of the puppets, a nubby little sucker with pink-rimmed eyes and a tuft of red hair, seems to be channeling Satan.

Renegade Theater Company is promising demonic possession, southern accents and — perhaps most impressively — puppet sex in its production of "Hand to God," which opens Feb. 23.

"Hand to God" opened off-Broadway in 2011 and returned a few years later, before landing on Broadway in 2015 and snagging, ahem, a handful of Tony Award nominations.

The New York Times called a 2014 performance "almost as disturbing as it is uproarious."

Renegade Theater Company's "Hand to God" opens at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and plays Thursday-Saturday through March 11 at Teatro Zuccone, 222 E. Superior St. Tickets: $20 for adults, $17 for students at renegadetheatercompany.org.

Dropkick Murphys bring the St. Pat's party

The greenest of shamrock-ian seasons is still on the horizon, but don't tell the Dropkick Murphys it's still February. The Boston-based Celtic punk band returns to play the Grand Minnesota Taste Together on Feb. 25 in Hinckley — a stop on its "St. Patrick's Day" tour. The band recently released "11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory."

The show marks a return for the longtime band, which also played this same gig in 2013 and 2014. They've sold more than 6 million albums and have shared a stage with Springsteen, Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons. Blood and Whiskey opens.

As for the tasting part of the event: More than 40 breweries and wineries will have samples available before the concert.

There is a round-trip bus option that starts and ends at Dubh Linn Irish Pub. For more info, go to TwinPortsNightlife.com.

Grand Minnesota Taste-Together is at 5 p.m. (concert starts at 8:30 p.m.) Feb. 25 at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley. Tickets: $49 available at grandcasinobrewfest.com.

Three shows open at DAI

Elizabeth Kuth is a local abstract painter whose "Rooted Expression" exhibition is described as "evoking subconscious, childlike forms ... Seeking a universal language through the painted surface." "Gezielt (Targeted)" is new work by Carla Hamilton and comes from an "experience of walking while black," according to her artist statement. And this year's Emerging Photographers series features work by eight University of Minnesota Duluth students and is curated by DAI artist Services Director Amber White.

The three exhibitions open Feb. 23 at the Duluth Art Institute, and related events — a public forum addressing art, race and community policing, a feminist art opening and an artist talk — will be held March 8.

Duluth Art Institute's opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Duluth Art Institute, 506 W. Michigan St. Free, open to the public.

Minnesota-raised tenor

performs Matinee Musicale concert

A Stillwater, Minn., native who is getting chatter in opera circles will perform here on Feb. 28 as part of the Matinee Musicale season. Tenor Jack Swanson apprenticed with the Santa Fe Opera for two years, and made his debut with the Des Moines Metro Opera this past summer (as Fenton in Verdi's "Falstaff"). He is scheduled to sing the role of Conte Almaviva with Glyndebourne's touring company in the fall and already pegged to sing the role of Candide with the LA Opera in January 2018.

Swanson made his Kennedy Center debut in 2016 singing Schumann's "Dichterliebe" and was also featured on NPR's Young Artist in Residence program "Performance Today."

Jack Swanson performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Weber Music Hall, University of Minnesota Duluth. Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and free for students at matineemusicale.org.

Bloody cult favorite plays at Zinema 2

The Duluth Film Collective and Zeitgeist Arts Council have joined forces to screen a movie the Village Voice called a "rather astonishing, starkly stylized blood flood set inside a privatized prison."

"Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky," a cult-fave based on a manga series, plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Zinema 2.

The title character is a new inmate at a prison set in the future, and he's got a mega prob with the corrupt guards. When one of his friends is murdered, he vows vengeance. The movie is billed as one of the most "absurdly violent films ever made."

The Duluth Film Collective's screening of "Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky" is at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Zinema 2, 222 E. Superior St. Tickets: $9.75 for adults, $7 for students.