Applause for Feb. 23, 2017
A reel of Twin Ports photographers had their names framed in Lake Superior Magazine's February/March issue for having won various categories in the annual Lake Superior Photo Contest. The local awardees included Jason Kahler of Superior, who snapped first place in the nature category for his photo "Morning Walk," which captures a moose perusing a lake on Isle Royale. Kahler also earned an honorable mention in the maritime category for his photo of the Aerial Lift Bridge taken from the deck of a ship titled "Under the Bridge."
Superior's Dave Hudacek and Duluth's Stephanie Wagner also won top prizes in the lake/landscape and artsy/altered categories, respectively. Hudacek was honored for his nighttime image of the Blatnik Bridge, "Night Lights," and Wagner, for her starry exposure of Island Lake, "The Stars Were Aligned."
Kristina Bourne's shot of her laughing daughter buried in sand, "Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach," earned the Duluth blogger second place in the people/humor category.
Honorable mentions in the maritime category went to Terry White of Superior and Jonathan Dyess of Duluth. White's chosen photo "Michipicoten Sunrise Departure" catches a lake freighter in the morning light on Lake Superior. Dyess' image "Paul R. Tregurtha" offers a black-and-white contrast of the bow of a ship plowing through the Duluth canal and the stratocumulus clouds overhead.