Applause for Feb. 23, 2017

Superior's Dave Hudacek and Duluth's Stephanie Wagner also won top prizes in the lake/landscape and artsy/altered categories, respectively. Hudacek was honored for his nighttime image of the Blatnik Bridge, "Night Lights," and Wagner, for her starry exposure of Island Lake, "The Stars Were Aligned."

Kristina Bourne's shot of her laughing daughter buried in sand, "Buried Treasure at Park Point Beach," earned the Duluth blogger second place in the people/humor category.

Honorable mentions in the maritime category went to Terry White of Superior and Jonathan Dyess of Duluth. White's chosen photo "Michipicoten Sunrise Departure" catches a lake freighter in the morning light on Lake Superior. Dyess' image "Paul R. Tregurtha" offers a black-and-white contrast of the bow of a ship plowing through the Duluth canal and the stratocumulus clouds overhead.