ALBUM REVIEW: Crystal Fairy puts the 'super' in 'supergroup'

Crystal Fairy is one of the latest bands to emerge with "super" qualities. Built around the sturdy backbone of Melvins' Dale Crover and Buzz Osborne, the band also counts as members Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Teri Gender Bender, who are partners both romantically and musically. Rodriguez-Lopez is most known for his work in The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In, and Gender Bender from her time in Le Butcherettes. Essentially, Crystal Fairy is the sound of two closely knit pairs working together for one purpose.

For the most part, it's an album that closely resembles a Melvins album with a different singer. It sonically resembles much of the Melvins' recent output. The tones are similar, the playing is similar. Much of the record veers between crunchy heavy metal and punk and a more atmospheric, cinematic feel. The addition of Rodriguez-Lopez on bass is almost not notable at all because Crover and Osborne have made a habit out of replacing bassists in their band as often as most people replace their furnace filters. (In fact, the group's most recent release, "Basses Loaded," was an album that featured — as the title might subtly hint — a number of different bassists.)

This means that a lot of the heavy lifting as far as generating interest falls to Gender Bender as a singer. Luckily, she's up to the challenge. Throughout, the vocalist uses a number of different approaches, and she seems to be playing wildly different characters at different times.

On the thundering, fleet-footed opener "Chiseler," Gender Bender goes with a taut, New-Wavey approach that works well with Osborne's churning riffage. "Every monkey must transcend," she sings. Later, she screams the words "feel alive" and sounds for all the world like prime Geddy Lee.

"Drugs on the Bus" is built on Rodriguez-Lopez's chunky, loping bassline, but Gender Bender makes it her show with her flitting, ethereal melodies. You can't always tell what she's saying, but her performance and slightly askew note choices make her vocals pretty memorable.

On "Necklace of Divorce," the band plays a pretty straightforward brand of classic rock, and Gender Bender matches it with lyrics about love and "squeezin'," but instead of the whole thing sounding generic and rote, it's got a PJ Harvey intensity to it. Love as a source of anxiety rather than something to be hunted and caught.

"Moth Tongue" is one that easily could've appeared on a Melvins album and not seemed out of place at all. Crover's slow-motion drumming is on point here, and Osborne and Rodriguez-Lopez interlock their guitar and bass parts so it's all a big wall of sludge. "Your ego needs a feeding," Gender Bender states. "My moth tongue needs more sugar." Like many good rock lyrics, it may or may not be nonsense, but it sounds real cool when the singer sings it. (The same might go for the lyrics to "Secret Agent Rat," which Gender Bender sings in Spanish.)

Against all odds, this particular supergroup has made an album that is probably better than the last several Melvins albums proper, all things considered. Realistically, it could basically be a Melvins album if Osborne instead of Gender Bender sang on it (the two do a nice punk-rock duet on the Tales of Terror cover "Posesion," by the way), but her vocals truly do take the whole enterprise to a new place. It's certainly going to be the only album this year with a woman screaming "ho ho ho" like a demented Santa as the main hook of a song. Good stuff.

Artist: Crystal Fairy

Album: "Crystal Fairy"

Recorded in Los Angeles, CA and El Paso, TX

Website: ipecac.com

Personnel: Buzz Osborne (guitar, vocals), Dale Crover (drums), Teri Gender Bender (vocals), Omar Rodriguez-Lopez (bass)

Listen to "Crystal Fairy" at duluthnewstribune.com.