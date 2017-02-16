Stapleton returns to Duluth for summer concert

Chris Stapleton, who won Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance in 2016, plays Aug. 3 at Amsoil Arena. Margo Price and Brent Cobb open. Tickets for the “All American Road Show” go on sale Feb. 24 at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office.

Stapleton has written hit songs for artists ranging from Kenny Chesney to Darius Rucker and released his first studio album in 2015.

Stapleton opened for Little Big Town at the DECC in 2015, a “40-minute no-frills set of southern blues-rock in front of a giant American flag,” according to a News Tribune reviewer. “On ‘Sometimes I Cry,’ his wails filled up the whole arena and made it clear, this guy is the real deal.”

Margo Price, whose “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” was released a year ago, has a straight-outta Nashville sound. Brent Cobb’s “Shine on a Rainy Day” came out this past October.