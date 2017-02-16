"So here's the deal," Walsh wrote in the column that appeared in the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "For your birthday, I want a gift. I don't want an interview or a tour of Paisley Park, or the hem of your garment. I want a great record. What you do best. Something real. Something that blows these say-nothing boy bands and bimbos, divas and playas, out of the water once and for all."

The piece is one of many in Walsh's book "Gold Experience: Following Prince in the '90s," published in January by University of Minnesota Press. The collection includes eight years worth of Walsh's Prince coverage — columns, articles, reviews, even the answers to a Q&A he received via fax from the late artist.

He began gathering his old clips after Prince died in April 2016.

"I really wanted to put it together because, as you know, the internet doesn't start recording stuff until 2001, 2002," Walsh said in a recent phone interview. "There is a huge glitch in the matrix. None of this stuff is online."

Walsh admits the "wake up and smell the muse" column isn't his finest work. It's very "jilted lover," he said. It's a "we had a groovy thing goin'," piece. It's the one Walsh thinks of when he said that the book includes all of his Prince coverage, untouched, during this period — "warts and all."

While Walsh has re-considered the column over the years, it led to what he describes as his most surreal experience with Prince. The day it was published in the newspaper, he was invited to Paisley Park and ended up sitting in an office with the musician and his friend, neighbor, music-mate Larry Graham, a player in Sly and the Family Stone.

Prince read the column aloud, Walsh recalled, line by line.

"With those big eyes looking at me," he said. "When I said 'I don't want an interview or a tour of Paisley Park or the hem of your garment,' he stopped and looked at me and raised his eyebrows. I said 'Actually, I do want the hem of your garment.'

"He and Larry Graham were on the floor laughing. It was just three fellas."

Each of Walsh's stories are presented in the way they appeared in the Pioneer Press. For both Walsh and Erik Anderson, the book's editor, it was important to maintain the integrity of his original words.

"The power is in presenting them exactly as they were," Anderson said. "Books often offer a window that a reader can climb through in a time they maybe didn't experience themselves. For me, not living in the Twin Cities during this time and not following Jim's work at the time, it's a powerful thing for me to read the stories as they happened, like you were there."

Walsh wrote the first column about Prince from the sidelines of an invite-only event — alongside guests like Magic Johnson, the group Kriss Kross, Tony Robbins — at Paisley Park on Valentine's Day in 1994. The concert marked the release of "Most Beautiful Girl in the World," and included a peek at the video that would air on MTV the next day.

"He really started ramping up right then again," Walsh said.

As the years went on, Walsh would see Prince change his name to an unpronounceable symbol, write the word "slave" on his cheek. The Artist would fulfill his Warner Bros. contract — including an obvious dud of a record. Prince got married and then got divorced as an anti-contract gesture. For a spell, Prince played late-night shows at Paisley Park almost every weekend and also sent a bunch of cease and desists to the sort of fans who created fan sites.

"He was really a beat unto himself," Walsh said.

Prince also released a ton of music.

"I felt like when I was covering him, it was just me," Walsh said. "For whatever reason, people around here were not very interested in him even when I was saying 'dude's making great music and he's appearing at Erotic City tonight at 2 in the morning or midnight.' I didn't know anyone at those shows. I felt like I was covering an underground band."

For Walsh, the best of the best was a four-hour concert at the Target Center, followed by an after show that lasted until daybreak at Paisley Park. He covered it with breathless disbelief.

"My review had already been written for the night, so I had left my notebook in the car," he wrote. "But as things heated up, I was looking for scraps of anything to write on. The Strib's Jon Bream was doing the same thing. We were searching for notebooks and adjectives. I found a reasonable facsimile of the former (a ticket envelope), but to my knowledge they haven't invented the latter yet."

Prince was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park on April 21, 2016. He died of an accidental opioid overdose, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. Walsh found out about it when the news broke on The Current. He immediately returned to his home office to write a eulogy for Minnpost.com.

In the days after, Walsh began going through his Prince archives and ultimately bought his old clips off of newslibrary.com.

"After a week or two of grieving, I wanted to read all of that stuff again," he said. "It was very, very primal."

Walsh was already in archive-combing mode. Last year, University of Minnesota Press published Walsh's "Manic Depressive Mix Tapes: On Music from Minneapolis to the Outer Limits," which features 30 years of covering Minnesota's music scene — including a chapter on Prince.

When he approached his publishers about a Prince-specific collection, it was an easy sell.

"He's still in the role of critic, but he always approached Prince with a lot of respect and wanted to tell the story as truthfully as he could in that moment," Anderson said.

A few years ago, Walsh was at Paisley Park, and Prince came running toward him, intending to jump onto an upper stage to where Larry Graham was sitting.

"He recognized me," Walsh recalled. "We were like 'hey,' 'hey.' I cupped my hands for him to jump into. He was a ballplayer, I'm a ballplayer ... He put his foot in my hand — and then just pushed me off."

Rather than a hoist, the late musician opted out and instead climbed the scaffolding to get to Graham. It was another light moment in a long, ever-changing relationship that started when Walsh saw Prince play his first show at First Avenue in 1981 — when it was still called Sam's — and has continued through seeing him live for the last time on Jan. 21, 2016, at Paisley Park.

He wrote in his introduction that covering Prince felt like, at the time, writing a history book.

"This is it," he said.

Title: "Gold Experience: Following Prince in the '90s"

Author: Jim Walsh

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Pages: 200

Price: $16.95