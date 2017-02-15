Movie Listings for Feb. 16, 2017

"Fist Fight"

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school. R, run time 1:31, Premiere, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"Great Wall"

European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the defense of the Great Wall of China against a horde of monstrous creatures. The Great Wall is a 2016 epic historical fiction action-adventure monster film directed by Zhang Yimou and written by Tony Gilroy, Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Max Brooks, Edward Zwick, and Marshall Herskovitz. PG-13, run time 2:00, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

Special Features at Zinema 2

"The Oscar Nominated Shorts Films 2017: Animation," Feb. 17, Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 22

"The Oscar Nominated Shorts Films 2017: Live Action," Feb. 17, Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 23

"Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary Program A," Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 20

"Oscar Nominated Shorts: Documentary Program B," Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 21

Also showing

"A Dog's Purpose"

A devoted dog (Josh Gad) discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love. Reincarnated as multiple canines over the course of five decades, the lovable pooch develops an unbreakable bond with a kindred spirit named Ethan (Bryce Gheisar). As the boy grows older and comes to a crossroad, the dog once again comes back into his life to remind him of his true self. PG, run time 1:45, Premiere

"Fifty Shades Darker"

When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she

demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian's past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together. R, run time 1:55, Premiere

"John Wick: Chapter 2"

Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins' guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world's deadliest killers. R, run time 2:02, Premiere

"The Lego Batman Movie"

There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. PG, run time 1:46, Premiere

Summaries from IMDb and official movie websites.