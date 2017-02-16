Art Gallery for Feb. 16, 2017

Mana Bear Bolton (my roots call me Lashia) shares "I am a career artist of 25, hailing from Superior. I've been seriously crafting for the last five years and am hoping to achieve higher focus, output and quality for myself as well as the people who love my work. I'm a veteran in painting and drawing, but most recently I've been crocheting, sewing, sculpting, wire wrapping, using crystals and combining all the skills I've learned to make things unseen before.