BEST BETS for Feb. 16, 2017

This show is technically sold out, but sometimes stuff happens, you know. Or maybe you know someone who knows someone.

Dead Man Winter plays at 9 p.m. Feb. 18 at Pizza Luce, 11 E. Superior Street. Tickets: sold out, but go to etix.com to be notified if tickets become available.

Cloud Cult's 'The Seeker' screens at Duluth Cinema

Last year, Cloud Cult released song-sized pieces of a multimedia tie-in to its most recent album. The movie "The Seeker," starring Josh Radnor of "How I Met Your Mother" (he's a superfan of the band) is told through the words from the album "The Seeker" — and it returns to Duluth for a screening on Feb. 20 at Duluth Cinema.

It's the story of a young girl who suffers a tragedy and how that affects who she will eventually become. Like most things involving Cloud Cult, expect to feel like someone did yoga to your emotional core.

"The Seeker," directed by Jeff D. Johnson, has been touring the U.S. and has fared well at film fests. Radnor gave it a shoutout in an interview with the New York Times. "If your favorite band calls and says 'Do you want to come to Wisconsin for two weeks and make a silent film scored to our album?' then I say 'Yeah, I totally want to do that,' " he said at the time.

Cloud Cult's "The Seeker" plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Duluth Cinema, 300 Harbor Dr. Tickets: $10 at www.tugg.com.

Country's Eric Paslay plays Sports Garden

A country musician who has made regular stops in Duluth in the past five years returns as headliner for a show today at Grandma's Sports Garden.

Paslay is the singer-songwriter who has written charting hits for all sorts of people: Eli Young Band, Jake Owen, Love & Theft and more. Some of Paslay's own best sellers include the weekend crank-up "Friday Night" and the slow and mellow bummer "She Don't Love You" off his self-titled album. Paslay released the album "Angels in this Town" in 2016.

Paslay last opened for Chris Young in front of a crowd of about 4,000 at Amsoil Arena in January, but he's also played in the past at the Sports Garden.

Shane Martin opens the show.

Eric Paslay's show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at Grandma's Sports Garden. Tickets: $25 at Beaner's Central, Electric Fetus, Grandma's Sports Garden and twinportsnightlife.com.

On-air personality, country musician lands at Other Place

A morning show host in the early morning-slash-musician at night will bring his lively, pop-country sound to Duluth for a show at The Other Place.

Chris Hawkey, formerly of the Minneapolis band Rocket Club ("One More Day," "One Thing Beautiful" and "North Country" landed on Billboard charts), is also a producer and co-host of KFAN's "Power Trip Morning Show." The show is the top-rated morning radio show in the Twin Cities and is syndicated in the Upper Midwest.

Sometimes, Hawkey combines sports and music by doing things like playing in the mezzanine at the Xcel Energy Center before a Minnesota Wild hockey game. He released the album "Shine" in late 2016. Also playing: 6 String Sunset.

Chris Hawkey's show starts at 8:30 p.m. at The Other Place Bar & Grille, 3930 E. Calvary Rd. Tickets: $10 in advance at twinportsnightlife.com, Electric Fetus or Other Place Bar & Grille.

Say it for St. David's Day

Got something to say in a poetic way: Spirit Lake Poetry Series is hosting the 21st annual St. David's Day Open Reading. The open mic event is in honor of the canonization of St. David — patron saint of Wales — and invites writers to share either an original piece of poetry or a favorite.

Readers must sign up at the start of the event and will get a three-minute slot.

The Spirit Lake Poetry Series' St. David's Day Open Reading is 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Prove Gallery, 21 N. Lake Ave. Admission: Free.

Black Diary, Coyote share library stage

Black Diary is a trio of big, harmonic voices backed by a single instrument and Coyote is Marc Gartman, Jerree Small and Matt Mobley playing warm, moody folk.

Both bands will perform Saturday at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum for a post-V-Day show with the lead-in: "This is one of your two weekends to make sad music in the winter in Duluth."

Black Diary and Coyote play at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Karpeles Manuscript Museum, 902 E. First St. Tickets: $10.