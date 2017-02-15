Adam Schatz talks Landlady's latest album

But Landlady just released its newest full-length, "The World Is a Loud Place," and Schatz has quit pretty much every other project in order to tend to Landlady needs, though he still nourishes dreams of one day creating a "Law and Order" spinoff musical. "If you want to get specific," he said in a recent phone interview, "it would be an 'SVU'-sical."

Edited highlights from that conversation follow:

On "The World Is a Loud Place": This was the first album we made since strangers knew who the band was. I really care what people think. I really feed off of positive feedback. I can feel totally horrible about all of it if I don't know if anybody's paying attention because my reasons for making music are so deeply rooted in human connection, but I think I'm also lucky that I have a certain amount of confidence.

On the origins of the new song "Cadaver": (My friend from Hebrew school) is now in med school in Cleveland. We hung out and it was really great, and she was telling me what med school was like, (and how) they study a dead body. They're assigned a cadaver that's personal to them; over the course of two years, they keep studying the same person. They learn more and more about that person's history, how they died, everything. Her guy had a butt tattoo, and I thought that was the best thing ever. That was part of the mythology of that guy. ... If I was planning ahead, I would get more tattoos.

On a musician's persistent fear of playing to nobody: It's not great. It's something absolutely everyone's familiar with. On every level, every night there's this worry, 'Is anyone going to show up?' You talk to artists playing in basketball arenas, and there's still that fear. There's still that illusion that at some point you make it, but you almost never do. ... The reality is, (an empty room) actually makes the band step it up. When you're playing with a giant room full of people and they're into what you're doing, the job becomes really easy, you get so much runoff energy. If you're playing for almost no one in a room, but you know those people really care, you're compelled to try a lot harder, and just give them an amazing show.

On arguably the most popular thing he ever did: Previously on Lost was a band I started in 2008 with my good friend Jeff Curtin. We wanted a break from writing songs about our feelings, and we were both watching "Lost" at the time. This was right after Season 3 ended, before the show took a swan dive. We got together after the premiere of Season 4 and wrote a song recapping (the episode), turned it around in a day and put it up. It got a really good response, so we decided we were going to do it for every episode that season. ... We did some tour dates, we got hired by ABC marketing to do a couple of songs for their web series, a couple of the creators of the show came to see us play. It was one of the most ridiculous things I've ever been a part of. Of all the things I've ever done, that band got more press than anything. It was frustrating that the show ended so poorly because then we were like, 'What have we done with our lives?'

On that time he could have died onstage (but didn't): We played at Vassar College two winters ago, and it was the night before finals. We were in this little basement venue and there's maybe fifteen people in the room, and we felt compelled to go for it. Backstage, I found this box of tangled Christmas lights, and I draped them over myself and the keyboards, just to add this sense of drama. I was kind of wrapping myself in the Christmas lights, and I was balling them up in my hands, and one of the bulbs broke in my hand and I became immediately electrocuted, and kind of thrown. This propelled me a foot or two away, and the band didn't know, so they keep playing. ... There's a photo a friend of mine took, she believes the minute that it happened, it looks like my ghost is leaving my body. The next couple of days we were wondering if I was going to get some kind of superpower, but so far, nothing.