ALBUM REVIEW: The Pines get low-key on new EP

As one might glean from its title, "Pasture II" is the second of The Pines' recent half-album releases, and it follows the more recent full-length "Above the Prairie," a record that seemed confused about itself and its own identity while also being a testament to the band's competence.

Here, The Pines seem to be saying "Hey, we're letting go and just being loosey-goosey and we're not screwing around with synthesizers like some kind of bumpkin Harmonia." There's something more relaxed and sincere about "Pasture II," though that feeling surely has something to do with the sparseness on display as much as it does any discernable intent. This is to say: this EP sounds like some chilled-out guys just playing some widescreen folk-style music.

It's important to note, too, that the songs here didn't originate with The Pines — we're looking at public-domain numbers and covers by artists like Willie Dixon and Pieta Brown. So, essentially, this is a "covers" EP, but the songs have been rearranged and given new shapes by the band that make them fit squarely with their original work. In this way, the band is paying nice homage to folk traditions. It's the way things used to be done — before copyright law threatened to make creativity a punishable offense, people shared songs left and right and none of them really belonged to anyone. So, The Pines taking the time to sit and work out some classics from 80 or 150 years ago is a move that makes them seem more authentic and "folky" than even their own music does. Is this the intended goal? The liner notes don't specify, nor should they.

"Blind Fiddler" starts things off with some droning notes that eventually birth a fingerpicked guitar and some M. Ward-styled vocals that tell the story of the titular sightless violinist. It's got some interesting vocal samples toward the end that give the song a nice bit of modern experimental flair.

"It Don't Make Sense (You Can't Make Peace) Reprise" is weird because it's not clear how the song is being reprised — was it on an earlier Pines release that yours truly never heard? — and the lyrics presented are just a mere snippet of the original. A half-formed jam is an odd one to put in the two-hole of this release to be sure.

Things get back on track with the third number "Even When." The gently rolling song is pretty country even though it's got a foundation of ethereal drones underneath the traditional acoustic guitars. The song is given room to breathe, unlike its predecessor — when it wraps up at 4:30, it feels like a journey has happened.

The 1854 Stephen Foster tune "Hard Times Come Again No More" is presented simply, with a simple brushed snare keeping time alongside an acoustic guitar and a piano, while "On the Range" gives itself over to a wash of keyboards at one point that feels less traditional but tonally appropriate.

The six-song collection wraps up with "The Train That Carried My Girl From Town," a number that begins questionably with chugging choo-choo noises and finds its singer reaching for low notes that he can't reach.

Overall though, "Pasture II" is a simple aperitif of sorts, and it certainly doesn't hang around for too long. It's nothing that will make much of an impact, but Pines fans and folk fans in general will probably enjoy it just fine.

Artist: The Pines

Album: "Pasture II"

Recorded and mixed by Mason Jennings at Arrowhead

Website: thepinesmusic.com

Personnel: David Huckfelt (vocals, guitar), Benson Ramsey (vocals, guitar), Alex Ramsey (keyboards, vocals), Mason Jennings (drums, vocals)

Listen to "The Train That Carried My Girl From Town" at duluthnewstribune.com.