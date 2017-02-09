The stage is Mayfield's milieu, and he won the People's Choice award for the extra effort.

The annual event at Marshall School pairs pros from the ballet company with well-known locals for a fundraiser that takes a page from the reality television competition "Dancing with the Stars." Twelve couples performed quick-hit routines in styles ranging from the cha cha to the Charleston with a panel of dance-savvy judges — Mary Gummerson, Jennifer Madill Hagen and Reinhard von Rabenau — picking a winner, and the audience weighing in on People's Choice.

Mayfield, dressed in a black shirt and black pants, started his disco remix with a microphone, singing the first verse of Queen's "We Are the Champions" while his partner Emily Reed, in a sparkly black v-neck halter dress, danced barefoot in front of him. As he trailed off with the last lines "... of the world ..." Reed took his microphone away and he joined her for all the quick-hit elbow tricks, shimmies and fast-disco-footwork to "Boogie Wonderland."

And he kept on dancing after he had lifted her to his shoulder and after the music stopped and after Reed had exited stage left.

"Usually when we hear there is going to be a singing number, it's to hide their dancing ability," said von Rabenau, who spent nine years with the Minnesota Ballet.

This was not the case with Mayfield, he added.

Mayfield has performed with Lyric Opera of the North and as Audrey II in multiple productions of "Little Shop of Horrors."

"It feels good to be back on stage," Mayfield told emcee Jeff Anderson.

Mitch Wolfe, vice president at Merrill Lynch, has a background in competitive ballroom dance. He and Marta Kelly, in sheer white dress, performed a modern ballroom-style dance to a cover of "I Can't Make You Love Me." The duo claimed the Judge's Choice award, and Kelly claimed "It's all Mitch."

"It was the most elegant dance I've seen in a long time," Gummerson said.

Madill Hagen said it triggered goosebumps.

"It was breathtaking," she added.

Trending at this year's event: wardrobe changes.

Jeffrey Nelson, a hospitalist at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, started his hustle with partner Sarah White dressed in a black mesh shirt and black track pants. But the denouement of dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" was Nelson losing his pants to reveal gold lamé booty shorts — paired with white tube socks with green stripes.

Judge Gummerson called it "a wonderful way to start the show off" and Madill Hagen added "your body is beautiful, good for you."

Andrew Marks, president of Communications Workers of America Local 7214, performed a musical theater medley from "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with Casey Pereira. Marks' Brad morphed from Members Only and black-rimmed glasses to a red bustier. (He lost some of his tissue padding during the judges' critiques.)

WDIO-TV news reporter Taylor Holt started her cha cha with Charles Clark in an evening gown. But when the Lady Gaga remix changed tempo, she stepped out into a pair of leather pants. The choreography was fast-paced and core-challenging for the well-matched pair.

"We are losing costumes left and right," Gummerson critiqued. "Must be the thing this year."

Celebrity Dance Challenge awards

Judge's Choice: Mitch Wolfe and Marta Kelly

People's Choice: Gabe Mayfield and Emily Reed

Best choreography: Nikolaus Wourms

Best partnering: Darlene Marshall and Nikolaus Wourms

Best stage presence: Jeffrey Nelson and Sarah White

Best use of rhythm: Gabe Mayfield and Emily Reed

Highest difficulty level: Amber Burns and Ryo Munakata

Most comedic: Andrew Marks and Casey Pereira

Most dramatic: Taylor Holt and Charles Clark

Most elegant: Mitch Wolfe and Marta Kelly

Most entertaining: Jason Manning and Suzie Baer

Most enthusiastic: Carrie Gallagher and Jordan Carney

Most interpretive: Rebecca Petersen and Alex Fehr

Most romantic: Michael Raimondi and Emma Stratton

Most sensuous: Camille Quarles and Sam Neale