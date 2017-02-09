Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Singing skills, wardrobe changes help duos stand out at Celebrity Dance Challenge

    By Christa Lawler on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:59 p.m.
    Gabe Mayfield and Emily Reed perform a disco remix during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge at the Marshall School's Fregeau Auditorium in Duluth on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)1 / 9
    Amber Burns and Ryo Munakata perform a jazz dance during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge at the Marshall School's Fregeau Auditorium in Duluth on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)2 / 9
    Jason Manning and Suzie Baer perform a Charleston during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge in Duluth on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)3 / 9
    Jeff Nelson and Sarah White dance a hustle during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)4 / 9
    Camille Quarles and Sam Neale perform a Latin fusion dance during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge at the Marshall School's Fregeau Auditorium in Duluth on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)5 / 9
    Michael Raimondi and Emma Stratton perform a slow jive during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)6 / 9
    Andrew Marks and Casey Pereira dance a musical theater piece during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge in Duluth on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)7 / 9
    Rebecca Petersen and Alex Fehr perform a tap dance during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)8 / 9
    Taylor Holt and Charles Clark dance a cha cha during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge at the Marshall School's Fregeau Auditorium in Duluth on Thursday night. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)9 / 9

    Gabe Mayfield has paid his dues. Time after time. He's done his sentence but he's committed no crime, he sang Thursday night on stage at Fregeau Auditorium, turning the Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge into an event where it helps to be able to belt out a tune.

    The stage is Mayfield's milieu, and he won the People's Choice award for the extra effort.

    The annual event at Marshall School pairs pros from the ballet company with well-known locals for a fundraiser that takes a page from the reality television competition "Dancing with the Stars." Twelve couples performed quick-hit routines in styles ranging from the cha cha to the Charleston with a panel of dance-savvy judges — Mary Gummerson, Jennifer Madill Hagen and Reinhard von Rabenau — picking a winner, and the audience weighing in on People's Choice.

    Mayfield, dressed in a black shirt and black pants, started his disco remix with a microphone, singing the first verse of Queen's "We Are the Champions" while his partner Emily Reed, in a sparkly black v-neck halter dress, danced barefoot in front of him. As he trailed off with the last lines "... of the world ..." Reed took his microphone away and he joined her for all the quick-hit elbow tricks, shimmies and fast-disco-footwork to "Boogie Wonderland."

    And he kept on dancing after he had lifted her to his shoulder and after the music stopped and after Reed had exited stage left.

    "Usually when we hear there is going to be a singing number, it's to hide their dancing ability," said von Rabenau, who spent nine years with the Minnesota Ballet.

    Mitch Wolfe and Marta Kelly perform a modern dance during the Minnesota Ballet Celebrity Dance Challenge. (Clint Austin &sol; DNT)This was not the case with Mayfield, he added.

    Mayfield has performed with Lyric Opera of the North and as Audrey II in multiple productions of "Little Shop of Horrors."

    "It feels good to be back on stage," Mayfield told emcee Jeff Anderson.

    Mitch Wolfe, vice president at Merrill Lynch, has a background in competitive ballroom dance. He and Marta Kelly, in sheer white dress, performed a modern ballroom-style dance to a cover of "I Can't Make You Love Me." The duo claimed the Judge's Choice award, and Kelly claimed "It's all Mitch."

    "It was the most elegant dance I've seen in a long time," Gummerson said.

    Madill Hagen said it triggered goosebumps.

    "It was breathtaking," she added.

    Trending at this year's event: wardrobe changes.

    Jeffrey Nelson, a hospitalist at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, started his hustle with partner Sarah White dressed in a black mesh shirt and black track pants. But the denouement of dance to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" was Nelson losing his pants to reveal gold lamé booty shorts — paired with white tube socks with green stripes.

    Darlene Marshall and Nikolaus Wourms dance a jitterbug during the Celebrity Dance Challenge. (Clint Austin &sol; DNT)Judge Gummerson called it "a wonderful way to start the show off" and Madill Hagen added "your body is beautiful, good for you."

    Andrew Marks, president of Communications Workers of America Local 7214, performed a musical theater medley from "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with Casey Pereira. Marks' Brad morphed from Members Only and black-rimmed glasses to a red bustier. (He lost some of his tissue padding during the judges' critiques.)

    WDIO-TV news reporter Taylor Holt started her cha cha with Charles Clark in an evening gown. But when the Lady Gaga remix changed tempo, she stepped out into a pair of leather pants. The choreography was fast-paced and core-challenging for the well-matched pair.

    "We are losing costumes left and right," Gummerson critiqued. "Must be the thing this year."

    Celebrity Dance Challenge awards

    Judge's Choice: Mitch Wolfe and Marta Kelly

    People's Choice: Gabe Mayfield and Emily Reed

    Best choreography: Nikolaus Wourms

    Carrie Gallagher and Jordan Carney perform a jazz dance during the Celebrity Dance Challenge. (Clint Austin &sol; DNT)Best partnering: Darlene Marshall and Nikolaus Wourms

    Best stage presence: Jeffrey Nelson and Sarah White

    Best use of rhythm: Gabe Mayfield and Emily Reed

    Highest difficulty level: Amber Burns and Ryo Munakata

    Most comedic: Andrew Marks and Casey Pereira

    Most dramatic: Taylor Holt and Charles Clark

    Most elegant: Mitch Wolfe and Marta Kelly

    Most entertaining: Jason Manning and Suzie Baer

    Most enthusiastic: Carrie Gallagher and Jordan Carney

    Most interpretive: Rebecca Petersen and Alex Fehr

    Most romantic: Michael Raimondi and Emma Stratton

    Most sensuous: Camille Quarles and Sam Neale

    Explore related topics:featuresa&eA&EduluthCommunity
    Advertisement