BEST BETS for Feb. 9, 2017

Bonar's most recent album, "Impossible Dream," is a dark room-disco ball collection of tunes with envy-making lines like "I was impossible when I was beautiful ... Now we're the kids who got kids at parties."

For those who like a regional connection: Bonar, of South Dakota, spent the early part of her music career in D-Town. As for the Elton John plug: In June, he played her music during his "Rocket Hour" Beats 1 radio show. More recently, Perez Hilton gave her props when he posted darkDARK's song "Restless," which features HB.

Haley Bonar plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Sacred Heart Music Center, 201 W. Fourth St. Tickets: $15 at Electric Fetus, Globe News in Superior, or at eventbrite.com; $20 at the door.

So you think you can dance

You never know what might happen during the Minnesota Ballet's annual Celebrity Dance Challenge. Consider this: In the past, a local news anchor incorporated a live animal (cough-cough, Dan Hanger), musician Solomon Witherspoon ripped his shirt off and DECC executive director Dan Russell wore tights and head-banged.

This year's lineup for the fundraiser that takes a page from "Dancing with the Stars" includes Jason Manning, co-host of the KQDS Morning Show; Rebecca Petersen of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra; and actor-youth specialist at Life House Gabe Mayfield; among the civilians who will be paired with pros for the friendly competition.

One to watch for sure: Amber Burns, a local choreographer who is the fine arts chair at Marshall School.

Minnesota Ballet's Celebrity Dance Challenge is 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Marshall School, 1215 Rice Lake Rd. Tickets: Start at $25 for adults, $15 for students, available at (218) 529-3742, minnesotaballet.org, A Touch of Plasch and Waters of Superior.

Playhouse presents classic comedy

A New York Times reviewer once referred to the George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart classic comedy "You Can't Take it With You" as "one of the most persuasive pieces of pure escapism in Broadway History."

It's the story of the Sycamore family, a collection of income tax-dodgers, xylophone players, firework makers, a not-so-skilled ballerina and Alice, who seems pretty normal. She gets it bad for Tony Kirby — but a meeting between the two families is a certain disaster.

The Duluth Playhouse's production, directed by Robert Hadaway, opens today and stars Kevin Walsh as Grandpa Vanderhof; Louisa Scorich as Alice Sycamore; and Jason Scorich as Tony Kirby.

"You Can't Take It With You" earned the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in the late 1930s and was turned into a film directed by Frank Capra, who won a best director Oscar for it.

The Duluth Playhouse's production of "You Can't Take It With You" opens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 and plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 19. Tickets: $30 at duluthplayhouse.org.

'Razor-sharp' violinist performs with DSSO

A Russian-American violinist will be featured alongside the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra in a concert that includes obscure works by well-known composers.

Yevgeny Kutik will perform Galzunov's Violin Concerto as part of Saturday's "Hidden Treasures" concert, which includes Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 and Sibelius' Symphony No. 7.

Kutik, who recently released his third album, "Words Fail," (one of the best of the year, according to the Boston Globe) has been described by the New York Times as having a "dark-hued tone and razor-sharp technique."

Speaking of Sibelius: The DSSO is looking for Scandinavian images to project during the final part of the concert.

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra's "Hidden Treasures" concert is at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Symphony Hall. Tickets: Start at $20, available at dsso.com, Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office and by calling (218) 623-3776.

Arrowhead Chorale premieres new works

Craig Carnahan is a composer who has created original compositions for college choirs, master choirs and boys choirs and chamber choirs around the country including, recently, the Arrowhead Chorale.

The local group will premiere the piece they commissioned, "illuminArias," in addition to Carnahan's "There Will Be Rest." Also on the program: "Did You Never Know," a song by Matthew Lyon Hazzard, the winner of the Arrowhead Chorale's contest for emerging composers — which had more than 60 entries.

Arrowhead Chorale's "Choral Creations" concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Sacred Heart Music Center, 201 W. Fourth St. Tickets: $18 for adults, $6 for college students at arrowheadchorale.com.