A Grammys primer: Duluthians weigh in on annual awards show

Meanwhile, in the world of mainstream country music ... crickets.

"He didn't get nominated for any country music awards," Dean said. "Before that, he blasted the establishment for not supporting artists like him and Jason Isbell. Then he got totally dissed."

The 59th annual Grammy Awards air at 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS3 and also pit Simpson against pop music's best-selling artists Justin Bieber and Drake for one of the top awards. The event is among music's biggest of the year and typically includes massive, explosive performances and a wealth of juicy side stories. This year's event at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, hosted by James Corden of "Carpool Karaoke" is no exception.

Enter, Sturgill Simpson.

The Kentucky native with an outlaw country lean is a relative newbie. "A Sailor's Guide to Earth," his third album, is his first on a major label. In August he posted about the state-of-the-Nashville-music-industry-scene on his Facebook page tied to the Academy of Country Music's Merle Haggard Spirit Award.

"If the ACM wants to actually celebrate the legacy and music of Merle Haggard, they should drop all the formulaic cannon fodder b———- they've been pumping down rural America's throat for the last 30 years along with all the high school pageantry, meat parade award show b———- and start dedicating their programs to more actual country music," he wrote

Then, he went on "Saturday Night Live" and blew up in a different way. Music media used words like "fiery," "destroys" and "high energy, stage-shaking" (Rolling Stone magazine) to describe the mid-January performance.

Dean, music director at KUMD-FM, doesn't play a ton of the artists nominated for the Beyonce-level awards. The public radio station's format favors alternative artists, she said. Still, working in the business, she is curious about the world of mainstream contemporary music.

"The winning part seems random," she said. "You have Adele against Beyonce. For me, what's interesting, is that it gives a platform occasionally for people who might not always have one."

While Dean does talk about the Grammy Awards while on-air, about the artists that get the most plays can be found in the Best Americana Album category — Lori McKenna, for instance, a singer-songwriter.

Mike Novitzki, host of the Duluth Local Show on The Current, said the major-major awards haven't interested him much since he was younger and more receptive to Top 40 music — or any other music backed by big money.

He spends a lot of time digging through work by undiscovered artists. Novitzki wasn't 100 percent sure of all the Album of the Year or Record of the Year nominees, but he had a solid guess.

"If someone asked me that question once a year for the rest of my life, I'd say Beyonce," he said.

But. Once in awhile, a nominee for one of the high-profile awards comes along and surprises everyone, he said.

Cut to 2012 when a nondescript, bearded Eau Claire, Wis.,-native in a brown suit topped The Band Perry, J. Cole, Nicki Minaj and Skrillex for Best New Artist.

"I want to say thanks to all the voters," Justin Vernon-slash-Bon Iver said in part of his speech at the time. "Sweet. Sweet hookup."

Novitzki, too, recalled wondering about the voters.

"I thought, 'Who are the people on the committee, the people who vote on this kind of thing,' " he said. "Who are the people who made this happen, dug this up, and how come it doesn't happen more often. Why are we giving Grammys to people we expect to win?"

There is a chance that the actual awards have been overshadowed by the entertainment of it all — the controversies and the performances. Access Hollywood considered its relevance in a recent report with pop culturists Segun Oduolowu and Nina Parker, who suggested the award ceremony has become too political.

According to TMZ, Justin Bieber might not go because he doesn't think it accurately represents young artists, and Kanye West might skip out to protest the omission of Frank Ocean's "Blonde" and "Endless."

For Jeff Stark, director of venue operations at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, the Grammy Awards are a good way to gauge potential ticket-buyers' interests in certain acts.

"We see that there is a direct correlation between Grammys and the CMAs and an uptick in ticket sales," Stark said. "It's a cycle of affirmation for an artist. It tells us that this group is relevant, this group is still on the scene and has commercial viability."

Plenty of people who have played the DECC stages have the distinction of being a Grammy Award-winning artist — recently, Bryan Adams and James Taylor — even if the award was awarded years ago. Like Stark says, Grammy Awards don't expire. In these parts, sometimes we have to wait a while.

"Most (new) Grammy Award-winners aren't keying on Duluth the next trip out," Stark said.