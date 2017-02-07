Mavericks' goal: to move toward unity

Yet the Mavericks aren't necessarily looking for a fight. "Easy as It Seems" is a dance-ready workout that lead singer and chief songwriter Raul Malo said grew out of his observations during last year's presidential election.

It hones in not on any of the particular candidates but on the divisiveness among their various supporters.

"We all kept hearing about people saying, 'Oh, I'm not looking forward to getting together with my relatives or friends for the holidays because they voted for the other candidate,' " Malo, 51, said by phone from his home in Nashville, a brief respite before the band gets back on the road.

"Do you want to get cruel?" the song asks. "Do you think it's wise to play the fool? Take a look around you, it's easy not to see / Building walls between us doesn't fix a thing."

The track opens with funky saxophones blowing a Cuban-jazz rooted riff, and the horns are soon joined by the rest of the band — guitarist Eddie Perez, keyboardist Jerry Dale McFadden and drummer Paul Deakin — who provide a sinuously swaying Latin-rock pulse.

Malo has often said he prefers to let his music do most of the philosophizing, taking the position that songs can unite people on the dance floor. It's a point of view that feelings of joy constitute a political statement as valid as any other.

He hopes that's the outcome of "Easy as It Seems," with its final verse that asks, "Do you want to get real? / Do you want to have dreams? / Nothing more than this / Easy as it seems."

The launch of the Mavericks' Mono Mundo label comes after several years on Valory Music Co.

"We parted on very good terms," Malo said. "But we were tied to their release schedule because they have all these different acts with records and tours.

"You know how people get to a certain age and they start saying, 'Forget it — I'm doing what I want'? Malo said. "I think that's sort of where we're at now."