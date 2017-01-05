Best Bets: ‘Best songwriter’ returns to Duluth
Consider this: In 2006, NPR’s All Songs Considered named its picks for the Top 10 Best Living Songwriters. Two Duluth-born artists made the list. Bob Dylan, obvi, was No. 1 and David Dondero, who plays Beaner’s Central on Tuesday, was No. 10 — though music head Robin Hilton wrote “this guy is barely a blip on maps to even the remotest of musical landscapes.” (He also noted that Conor Oberst claims him as influencer to his own sound).
David Dondero released the EP “W/ Love!” — a spare one man, one guitar mix — in late 2016. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the album was recorded casually while he was visiting Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, but then the studio was crushed by a falling tree, the recording went unrealized. Then, a few years later, they were unearthed.
David Dondero, Jacob Mahon and Kim Schneider play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beaner’s Central, 324 N. Central Ave. Tickets: $7.
