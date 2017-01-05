Best Bets: ‘Best songwriter’ returns to Duluth

David Dondero released the EP “W/ Love!” — a spare one man, one guitar mix — in late 2016. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the album was recorded casually while he was visiting Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, but then the studio was crushed by a falling tree, the recording went unrealized. Then, a few years later, they were unearthed.

David Dondero, Jacob Mahon and Kim Schneider play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beaner’s Central, 324 N. Central Ave. Tickets: $7.

