Best Bets: Big bands, big sounds
Can the stage take it: A so-hot-right-now Minneapolis group that mixes afrobeat/funk music will join up with a local funk-soul band for a mega-show at The Rex.
Black Market Brass is a 10-player band that also digs into classic West African sounds from the 1970s and released the album “Cheat and Start a Fight” earlier this year. City Pages said of its live show “precise execution meets raw and freaky free-experimentation, locked tight into an uptempo groove …” Big Wave Dave & The Ripples are a longtime local favorite funk band fronted by Dave Adams and backed by a bunch of sax-trumpet-trombone players.
Big Wave Dave and the Ripples and Black Market Brass play at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Rex. Tickets: $5.
Best Bets: Banff Mountain Film Festival returns
Best Bets: Experimental musicians play benefit show
Best Bets: Comedian, mouthy puppets play Amsoil
Best Bets: ‘Best songwriter’ returns to Duluth