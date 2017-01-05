Best Bets: Big bands, big sounds

Black Market Brass is a 10-player band that also digs into classic West African sounds from the 1970s and released the album “Cheat and Start a Fight” earlier this year. City Pages said of its live show “precise execution meets raw and freaky free-experimentation, locked tight into an uptempo groove …” Big Wave Dave & The Ripples are a longtime local favorite funk band fronted by Dave Adams and backed by a bunch of sax-trumpet-trombone players.

Big Wave Dave and the Ripples and Black Market Brass play at 10 p.m. Saturday at The Rex. Tickets: $5.

