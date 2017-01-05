Best Bets: Comedian, mouthy puppets play Amsoil
Jeff Dunham — who has been called the “most successful comedian working in America” by New York Times magazine — has a lippy posse of dummies that, in the past 46 years, has come to include cranky Walter; half-skeletal terrorist Achmed and his son AJ; the big-grinning, beer-drinking, NASCAR fan Bubba J; the furry monster Peanut; and a jalapeno pepper with the signature punchline “on a stick.” The crew is in the middle of its “Perfectly Unbalanced” tour.
Dunham played to a nearly full house at Amsoil Arena in 2011 and returned in 2012.
His “Perfectly Unbalanced” tour plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Amsoil Arena. Tickets start at $33 at Ticketmaster outlets including the DECC box office and ticketmaster.com.
