Best Bets: Experimental musicians play benefit show

Local and Twin Cities-based experimental musicians will play a benefit concert with proceeds going to the Fire Relief Fund to pay for expenses related to the tragedy.

The lineup includes newbie doom-black metal band Enter/Void, Ire Wolves with Modify and Dirty Knobs, Tim Kaiser, who plays electronic music on homemade instruments, and Lungs, a Minneapolis doom-metal band.

Ghost Ship Benefit Show is at 6 p.m. Friday at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 902 E. First St. Tickets: $5 at the door.

