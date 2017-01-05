Best Bets: Experimental musicians play benefit show
In early December, a fire quickly spread through an Oakland, Calif.-based warehouse where an audience had gathered for a concert — and, ultimately, 36 people died.
Local and Twin Cities-based experimental musicians will play a benefit concert with proceeds going to the Fire Relief Fund to pay for expenses related to the tragedy.
The lineup includes newbie doom-black metal band Enter/Void, Ire Wolves with Modify and Dirty Knobs, Tim Kaiser, who plays electronic music on homemade instruments, and Lungs, a Minneapolis doom-metal band.
Ghost Ship Benefit Show is at 6 p.m. Friday at Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 902 E. First St. Tickets: $5 at the door.
