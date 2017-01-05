Best Bets: Banff Mountain Film Festival returns

Some of the films currently on the world tour that could potentially screen in Duluth include:

“Fifty” (directed by John-Jo Ritson): Mal Law attempts to run 50 mountain marathons over 50 marathon peaks in New Zealand during the course of 50 days to raise money/awareness for the Mental Health Foundation.

“Four Mums in a Boat” (directed by Simon Tucker): Four British women decide to row across the Atlantic Ocean — an unprecedented endurance trek for the friends — chasing a Guinness World Record to become the oldest all-female crew to cross an ocean. There will be strife.

“Young Guns” (directed by Nick Rosen, Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer): Ashima Shiraishi, 15, and Kai Lightner, 16, are billed as the leaders of a next generation of climbers.

Banff Mountain Film Festival is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Symphony Hall. Tickets: $12 in advance at Continental Ski and Bike, Duluth Pack, Ski Hut, Trailfitters, Urban Forest, Vertical Endeavors; $17 at the door.

