And, speaking of the supernatural things, you will see a television reality star who claims to communicate with the dead.

While you were tabulating your 2016 Best-of lists, a whole 'nother year of events have begun to fill the pages of 2017. Here's a look ahead.

JANUARY

Ah, the intrigue. In October, Trampled By Turtles vague-tweeted a sort of tata-for-now as frontman Dave Simonett prepared to release his second album as Dead Man Winter. In the liner notes for an advance copy of "Furnace," which features Erik Koskinen (guitar), Bryan Nichols (keys), Tim Saxhaug (bass, vocals) and JT Bates (percussion, vocals), Simonett describes the 10-song collection as being "born out of a cold year of madness and confusion" and says that it is "by far the most personal and literal thing I've said out loud." The first track, "This House on Fire" is seemingly about the end of a relationship. Simonett's voice just pairs so well with the melancholy.

Dead Man Winter's "Furnace" has a Jan. 27 release date.

FEBRUARY

What if The Future had knocked on the door of your childhood bedroom and found you angsty, a Sony Discman lying on your stomach and whirring with the first angry churns of Green Day as you chucked a tennis ball against your closet door. And what if The Future said "Someday this weirdo pop-punk band's concept album will somehow translate to Broadway." (And then, finally, Duluth.) "American Idiot," the contempo opera based on Green Day's seventh studio album is the story of three friends headed on three different paths and includes plenty of Billie Joe Armstrong-isms.

"American Idiot" plays at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-18 at the Duluth Underground.

MARCH

This past November, Sims released his first full-length solo album since 2011 and now the Doomtree rapper is touring with More Than Ever — which includes a stop at the Red Herring Lounge. The 13-track album is said to be the Minneapolis artist's response to death and illness of those close to him. "And he decided that the only acceptable answer to big loss is big joy — urgent, defiant, unapologetic joy," according to the accompanying news release. That aside, Sims puts on a heckuva live show.

Sims plays March 10 at the Red Herring Lounge.

APRIL

Reality television star Theresa Caputo, the psychic at the center of TLC's "Long Island Medium," returns to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to share stories, give readings and pass along messages from the dead. Last go-round, a News Tribune reviewer couldn't suspend his disbelief and explained Caputo's gift as simply the ability to read people's cues. But about 3,000 people were into it last time she came to town, so you do you.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience is at 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Symphony Hall

MAY

By May, we will be just easing into the mostly music event you should be training for all year: Homegrown Music Festival. The annual event features eight days of local music and music-themed art and, actually, kickball at venues in Duluth and Superior. Things you might see: Confetti cannons, futuristic costumes, high-fives, side projects, reunion shows, raw meat, a mascot emerge in the form of a stuffed animal. Aside from that, anything goes.

Homegrown Music Festival is April 30-May 7 in Duluth and Superior.

JUNE

The annual Duluth Superior Film Festival returns — now with nonprofit status. The annual almost weeklong event features films with local and regional appeal alongside guest filmmakers and stars. Both Mackenzie Astin and his mother Patty Duke have made appearances. Last year's festival included a screening of "I Am Not a Serial Killer" starring Christopher Lloyd, which was filmed on the Iron Range.

Duluth Superior Film Festival is May 31-June 4.

JULY

A young northern England boy is on the sidelines as his brother and father are deeply entrenched in the miners' strike of the mid-1980s. He turns his attention to secretly learning ballet. Dad's not feeling it, at first. The Duluth Playhouse's super-big summer performance is "Billy Elliot," a Tony Award-winning musical by Lee Hall and Elton John. When it premiered on Broadway in 2008, the Los Angeles Times called it a "global theatrical phenomenon."

Duluth Playhouse's production of "Billy Elliot: The Musical" is July 13-30 at the Duluth Playhouse.

AUGUST

Summer is the primo D-Town concert season, obvi, with that stage backed up against that big-n-beautiful Duluth harbor. While much of the dates at Bayfront Festival Park are still TBA, one sure things is City on the Hill — which, this year, has expanded to a two-day Christian music festival. Already confirmed for this year's lineup: Newsboys and MercyMe.

City on the Hill Music Fest is Aug. 4-5 at Bayfront Festival Park.

SEPTEMBER

Out with the tourists, in with the college students. A youth-infused Duluth is, of course, a livelier Duluth. Stay tuned for more people, more energy — not to mention a full calendar of visual arts, music and theater on collegiate stages.

OCTOBER

About one of Renegade Theater Company's only yet-untested genres: cowboy horror. Here comes "Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage," the story of Big 8, a retired rodeo competitor who runs a rider rehab in Wyoming. Along comes the pregnant She-devil and, in pursuit, Black Dog, a pretty-scary biker. As is the way in Westerns, there will be bloodshed.

Renegade Theater Company's production of "Flaming Guns of the Purple Sage" runs Oct. 5-21 at Teatro Zuccone.

NOVEMBER

Stay tuned for a new generation of KBJR-TV's annual Christmas City of the North Parade. Longtime journalist Michelle Lee left the biz at the end of December and longer time journalist Barbara Reyelts is scheduled to retire in August. Expect a new crop of faces emceeing the nearly 60-year-old tradition that features loads of bundled locals parading down Superior Street — a tradition that, if we didn't live here, would seem a little whack.

Christmas City of the North Parade is Nov. 17.

DECEMBER

'Tis the season for all sorts of fa-la-las, including, of course, the Minnesota Ballet's Edwardian era Manhattan set "Nutcracker." It's the age-old tale of Clara, a wooden toy with romantic potential, a flying slipper, angry mice and the ensuing global adventure. Professionals from the local company take on the principal roles while students from the School of the Minnesota Ballet dance the smaller parts — including, adorably, as gingerbread cookies.

The Minnesota Ballet's "Nutcracker" plays at Symphony Hall. Dates TBA.