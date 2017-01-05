ALBUM REVIEW: The ones that got away

• France's Gojira put out a record called "Magma" in June. The band, which had been considered to be a death metal act in the past, shed a lot of their more extreme tendencies and stuck to cleaner vocals and more focused songwriting for their latest platter. It's an album that, predictably, frustrated a lot of their fans, but its more melodic bent brought a lot of people on board who hadn't been able to tolerate the band's prior work. On "Magma," Gojira remains an incredibly heavy, intense group, but songs like "Silvera" and "Stranded" see them taking on a kind of catchy Killing Joke-meets-Pantera identity that works quite well. This isn't a band that's ever going to be topping the charts, but by stepping up the melodicism, they've made it easier to imagine a future where their audience is much larger.

• Spidergawd is a Norwegian act with ties to Motorpsycho, a name regular readers of this column will recognize. Their third album, the cleverly titled "III" (just kidding), is perhaps the best, most highly concentrated dose of their garage-prog yet. As always, Motorpsycho drummer Kenneth Kapstad and bassist Bent Saether are a powerhouse rhythm section, but lead vocalist and guitarist Per Borten is clearly the captain of the ship. On this record, '70s boogie-rock gets a fresh coat of paint with Kapstad's relentless jazz-influenced drumming and Borten's huge arsenal of off-kilter guitar tones. Imagine Billy Cobham shooting for FM glory, but also remembering that his total-nerd fan base demands three-part epics on side two.

• Black Mountain's first album in more than five years, the cleverly titled "IV" (again, kidding), was another quality batch of their Jefferson Airplane/Black Sabbath/Pink Floyd casserole. On songs like "Mothers of the Sun," Amber Webber's trembling earth-mama vocals command complete attention, and Stephen McBean's guitar is all over the map. "Florian Saucer Attack" is Devo meets Deep Purple. As ever, they sound like an old-school Californian cult as much as a band, which is no mean feat.

• "Basses Loaded" is the cute name the Melvins gave to their 2016 album that saw the core duo of guitarist/vocalist Buzz Osborne and drummer Dale Crover being joined by a number of different four-string thumpers (including Krist Novoselic, formerly of some band called "Nirvana"). Steve McDonald of Redd Kross is the newest and perhaps the best of them all, and his playing on "The Decay of Lying" and "Hideous Woman" suggests he might be the best Melvins bassist since Mark Deutrom left in 1998. While the record isn't without rough spots (the interminable jazz ending on "Planet Destructo" and the plain annoying cover of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" are two), the high points are high, as is usually the case with the Melvins.

And there's more that was good that didn't see ink in the News Tribune in 2016. Howabout Angel Olsen's "My Woman" album, which featured one of the best pop choruses of the year in "Shut Up Kiss Me"? There's also Anthrax's "For All Kings," which boasted "Evil Twin" and "Zero Tolerance," two thrash gems that recalled the band's '80s heyday. Iggy Pop's collaboration with Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age was low-key but hypnotic, and its "Gardenia" was a hooky highlight.

As we head into 2017, there will be much new music to listen to and digest. Albums from LCD Soundsystem, the Flaming Lips, Nine Inch Nails, Beck and so many more are set to drop at some point, so it may be tough to look back at older releases, but a great thing about music (and all art, really) is that it always is there to be enjoyed, even if it's not grabbing the current headlines. In the new year, consider a resolution to live in the past a bit more. There's a lot of gold to be mined there.