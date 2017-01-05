Art Gallery

Claudia Cottingham of Hermantown shares a painting she did after being inspired by a photo in the News Tribune. Cottingham writes, "My painting is my rendition of a photo of the sky that was posted in the Duluth News Tribune on Jan. 16, 2015. The photo was captured from Central Entrance, and titled "Waves in the Sky." It captured a sense of God's wonderment, and I just wanted to try and recreate it. This is my first pearlessence watercolor works. Actually my first attempt at painting in over 30 years."