Best Bets: Singing, songwriting trio performs at Red Herring

Blake Thomas is the smooth-voiced musical mastermind and host of the live podcast “Take It With You.” Jerree Small is part of the folk band Coyote, the gospel-y-hip-hop-folk act Southwire, and performs solo. Mark Lindquist is from The Little Black Books, a longtime rock band.

Blake Thomas, Jerree Small and Mark Lindquist play at 8 p.m. today at the Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets: $5.

