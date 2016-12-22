Search
    Best Bets: Singing, songwriting trio performs at Red Herring

    By News Tribune Today at 12:00 a.m.

    A trio of the region’s super-good singer-songwriters will play today at the Red Herring Lounge: Blake Thomas, Jerree Small and Mark Lindquist play at 8 p.m.  

    Blake Thomas is the smooth-voiced musical mastermind and host of the live podcast “Take It With You.” Jerree Small is part of the folk band Coyote, the gospel-y-hip-hop-folk act Southwire, and performs solo. Mark Lindquist is from The Little Black Books, a longtime rock band.

    Blake Thomas, Jerree Small and Mark Lindquist play at 8 p.m. today at the Red Herring Lounge, 208 E. First St. Tickets: $5.

