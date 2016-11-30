Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Art gallery

    By News Tribune Today at 9:56 p.m.
    By Douglas Pertler1 / 2
    By Douglas Pertler2 / 2

    Douglas Pertler of Cloquet shares these watercolor paintings inspired by everyday life in New York.

    Explore related topics:featuresa&eArtArt Gallery
    Advertisement
    randomness