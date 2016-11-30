Electronic billboards have appeared around the metro — and in other cities across the country — sporting the group’s logo and the hashtag #GnFnR2017. No further details have been announced, but judging by Guns N’ Roses’ activity this year, it seems likely they will headline one of the three local stadiums this summer. Of the three, the new U.S. Bank Stadium is the only one to have hosted another metal band. Metallica sold out the venue on Aug. 20.

Following years of rumors that GNR’s classic lineup would reunite, news finally broke in January that guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan would hit the road with lead singer Axl Rose for the first time since 1993. But the tour appeared doomed from the start. Rose broke his foot during a surprise club gig on April 1 and then announced he would also tour with AC/DC in place of Brian Johnson, who was struggling with hearing loss.

Those two events — coupled with Rose’s well-earned reputation for starting concerts hours late, and often canceling them altogether — left many wondering if the GNR reunion would implode. Instead, it earned warm reviews from critics and fans, with Rose seemingly on his best behavior during the group’s summer stadium tour. Billboard reported the nine-week North American leg drew more than 1 million fans and grossed $116.8 million.

Guns N’ Roses formed in 1985 from the ashes of several other Los Angeles rock bands. After turning heads on the Hollywood club scene, GNR signed a deal with Geffen Records the following year and released their debut “Appetite for Destruction” in the summer of 1987. It spawned five hit singles, including the ballad “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and went on to top 18 million in sales.

The mini-album “G N’ R Lies” and ambitious 1991 records “Use Your Illusion I” and “Use Your Illusion II” followed, and helped establish Guns N’ Roses as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. But the first cracks in the group started to show in 1990, when they fired original drummer Steven Adler. Rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin quit the following year, paving the way for the rest of the band, leaving Rose the sole remaining member.

About a dozen people cycled in and out of GNR over the past two decades, with Minneapolis’ own Tommy Stinson playing bass in the band from 1998 through last year. Rose’s new version of Guns N’ Roses resumed touring in 2001. They played the Target Center three times — in 2002, 2006 and 2011 — and drew about 8,000 fans to each show.