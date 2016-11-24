“I put the Christmas cards away, and I didn’t wake up until 13 days later,” Drane said. “I had an aneurysm.”

After learning everything over again, including how to walk and talk, the 55-year-old didn’t get back into art until she went to Interact Center for Visual and Performing Arts. “It wasn’t until 26 years later that I started making art again,” she said.

Although the tie-dye wearing mom from Minneapolis passes off her painting with a shrug of the shoulder, calling it just a hobby, Drane loves being able to come to Interact and create. “It lets me be me,” she said.

That is the whole idea behind Interact Center, which is a visual and performing arts center for adults with disabilities. Recently relocated to St. Paul from Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood, the center works to challenge perceptions of disability through art.

Jeanne Calvit founded the center in 1996 to give people with disabilities somewhere to practice their art. Interact will host a 20th anniversary party Nov. 30 with art for sale, a live and silent auction, music, theater and more.

“Once you got to know them and once you gave them a place to create, I realized it was beyond disability,” Calvit said. “It was about human potential. Everybody has the potential to be creative.”

Looking at her works in the hall with a smile on her face, Drane represents what Interact tries to do.

“I did it all by myself, and that makes me love it that much more,” Drane said.

Stacey Robinson, Interact’s visual arts manager, said the center provides the artists with what they need, whether that be watercolors, acrylics, ceramics, mosaics or others.

“Our job is to make sure they are working toward careers and their dreams,” Robinson said.

“We’re not teaching them. We’re creating a place where they can do their art,” Calvit said.

While the artists work on their craft, Interact’s actors practice for their upcoming play, “What Fools These Mortals Be,” by Minnesota playwright Kevin Kling. The sounds of rehearsal bounce off Interact Center’s yellow hallways decorated with works by the visual artists. There are lines of Shakespearean riddles, stage directions and laughter.

“We try to just think of ourselves as professional actors. We try to hang our disabilities on a hook when we come in, do our job and then take them back when we leave,” actor Jeffrey Haas said.

Haas plays both Lady Macbeth and the Fool to King Lear in the show, which is a collection of Shakespeare’s works.

“Theater is my life,” Haas said about his past seven years at Interact. “I keep coming back because I have this need to express myself on stage and to do my purpose in life.

IF YOU GO

What: “What Fools These Mortals Be”

When: Now until Dec. 17

Where: The Lab Theater, 700 N. First St., Minneapolis

Tickets: General admission $22, individuals with a disability and their companion $5/each; www.whatfoolsthesemortalsbe.bpt.me or www.interactcenter.org

What: “20th Anniversary Party”

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 30

Where: The Lab Theater, 700 N. First St., Minneapolis

Info: www.interactparty.org