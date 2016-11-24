Best Bets: Johansen performs Norwegian Christmas Concert
Jardar Johansen, a Norwegian musician whose annual Christmas concerts are a northern Norway tradition, will perform a Christmas concert — which includes stories of Christmas in Norway — Saturday at Prove Gallery.
Johansen is known for his range in voice and repertoire. His roots are in the American gospel tradition, and in recent years he’s tackled musical theater. But there is a video of him performing “Hello” in the style of Lionel Richie on his website, so anything could happen.
A Norwegian Christmas Concert with Jardar Johansen is at 4 p.m. Saturday at Prove Gallery, 21 N. Lake Ave.
