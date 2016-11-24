Best Bets: Atmosphere and friends play Clyde
Atmosphere released “Fishing Blues,” the Minneapolis duo’s most recent album, this past summer and has spent much of the past few months touring internationally. The Twin Cities-based duo — and a ton of friends including Brother Ali, deM atlaS and more — return to Clyde Iron Works for a show on Monday as part of its “Freshwater Fly Fishermen Tour.”
According to the AV Club: “Overall, this is undeniable rap therapy. Like the rest of us, Slug and Ant are just trying to get by, and for the most part, they’re succeeding.”
Atmosphere’s Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour with Brother Ali, deM atlaS, Plain Ole Bill and Last Word is at 9 p.m. Monday at Clyde Iron Works. Tickets: $25 at etix.com.
Best Bets: Flashback to summer of ’87
Best Bets: Jennings brings ‘Wild Dark Metal’ to Sacred Heart
Best Bets: Johansen performs Norwegian Christmas Concert
Best Bets: Red Herring rewrites Black Friday