Best Bets: Atmosphere and friends play Clyde

According to the AV Club: “Overall, this is undeniable rap therapy. Like the rest of us, Slug and Ant are just trying to get by, and for the most part, they’re succeeding.”

Atmosphere’s Freshwater Fly Fisherman Tour with Brother Ali, deM atlaS, Plain Ole Bill and Last Word is at 9 p.m. Monday at Clyde Iron Works. Tickets: $25 at etix.com.

