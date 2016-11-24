A: “In the 2007 film ‘I’m Not There,’ Mason Jennings sings this classic Bob Dylan tune.

Q: “What is ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ ”

Mason Jennings is a longtime artist who has earned star-power from Rolling Stone magazine and whose music has also played on “How I Met Your Mother.” He is known for his truthy, intimate-feeling performances.

Jennings’ latest album is “Wild Dark Metal,” his 13th, was released in mid-March.

