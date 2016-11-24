Search
    Best Bets: Jennings brings ‘Wild Dark Metal’ to Sacred Heart

    By News Tribune Today at 12:00 a.m.

    Move over trivia whiz, there’s a different Jennings buzzing around the “Jeopardy!” board. Later, Ken. Minneapolis musician Mason Jennings was recently part of an answer on the popular game show.

    A: “In the 2007 film ‘I’m Not There,’ Mason Jennings sings this classic Bob Dylan tune.

    Q: “What is ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ ”

    Mason Jennings is a longtime artist who has earned star-power from Rolling Stone magazine and whose music has also played on “How I Met Your Mother.” He is known for his truthy, intimate-feeling performances.

    Jennings’ latest album is “Wild Dark Metal,” his 13th, was released in mid-March.

