Best Bets: Jennings brings ‘Wild Dark Metal’ to Sacred Heart
Move over trivia whiz, there’s a different Jennings buzzing around the “Jeopardy!” board. Later, Ken. Minneapolis musician Mason Jennings was recently part of an answer on the popular game show.
A: “In the 2007 film ‘I’m Not There,’ Mason Jennings sings this classic Bob Dylan tune.
Q: “What is ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’ ”
Mason Jennings is a longtime artist who has earned star-power from Rolling Stone magazine and whose music has also played on “How I Met Your Mother.” He is known for his truthy, intimate-feeling performances.
Jennings’ latest album is “Wild Dark Metal,” his 13th, was released in mid-March.
Best Bets: Flashback to summer of ’87
Best Bets: Atmosphere and friends play Clyde
Best Bets: Johansen performs Norwegian Christmas Concert
Best Bets: Red Herring rewrites Black Friday